Neighborhood Guide: Division/Clinton

Where to eat, drink, play, explore, and more in this funky, food-obsessed corner of Southeast Portland.

Edited by Kelly Clarke

From cult fish sauce wings to deliciously oddball ice cream creations, Southeast Division Street (and its scrappy adjunct SE Clinton Street) is one of the most culinarily clogged thoroughfares in town—and it boasts plenty of charming shops and Old Portland oddities to explore along the way.

A note: For the sake of walkability, we limited our picks to Southeast Clinton and Division from 11th Avenue to Cesar Chavez Boulevard—but there's more great eats and drinks to be had farther east up Division if you have time and stomach-space to spare.

In This Feature:

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Pok Pok's wings are just the beginning when it comes to this foodie hood's edible delights.

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Prepare for a trove of chic threads, comic-book finds, stylish stationery, and lady-approved sex toys.

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

5 Places to Play in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Get arty, take a Scandi steam, or do the Time Warp, again—this hood has plenty of ways to hold your attention.

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

You want Old Portland? We've got your Old Portland—and then some.

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

The people who live and work in this booming Portland neighborhood spill its lesser-known charms.

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

