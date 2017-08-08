Neighborhood Guide: Division/Clinton

From cult fish sauce wings to deliciously oddball ice cream creations, Southeast Division Street (and its scrappy adjunct SE Clinton Street) is one of the most culinarily clogged thoroughfares in town—and it boasts plenty of charming shops and Old Portland oddities to explore along the way.



A note: For the sake of walkability, we limited our picks to Southeast Clinton and Division from 11th Avenue to Cesar Chavez Boulevard—but there's more great eats and drinks to be had farther east up Division if you have time and stomach-space to spare.