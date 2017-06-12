Beer Guide 2017 Summer of Beer: Portland's Best Pints and Breweries Right Now At last, the sun is shining and the taps are flowing. Here's our guide to the best of 2017, because there's never been a better time to grab a pint. Edited by Marty Patail In This Feature: 20 Portland Beers We'll Be Sipping All Summer 2017 Here are the best Portland-brewed suds for hot-weather sippin'. 10:22am By Marty Patail Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer From experimental one-offs to dreamy patios, here are our favorite places for a pint right now. 10:22am By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke 4 Portland Breweries We Can't Wait For From an Argay neighborhood brewery to a new Great Notion outpost, these are the places already making us thirsty. 10:22am By Ramona DeNies, Benjamin Tepler, and Rachel Wilson Why Portland Is Going Wild for Hazy IPAs Our beloved West Coast IPAs face something they’ve never had before: competition. 10:22am By Lucy Burningham These Beers Have Defined Oregon through the Eras From Widmer's Hefeweizen to CDAs and sour ales, here's a brief history of our state's evolving tastes. 10:22am By Brian Yaeger Why Portland Needs Henry Weinhard's to Start Making a Tallboy Move over, PBR. 10:22am By Mike Schwartz