Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland's Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

At last, the sun is shining and the taps are flowing. Here's our guide to the best of 2017, because there's never been a better time to grab a pint.

Edited by Marty Patail

In This Feature:

20 Portland Beers We'll Be Sipping All Summer 2017

Here are the best Portland-brewed suds for hot-weather sippin'.

10:22am By Marty Patail

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

From experimental one-offs to dreamy patios, here are our favorite places for a pint right now.

10:22am By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

4 Portland Breweries We Can't Wait For

From an Argay neighborhood brewery to a new Great Notion outpost, these are the places already making us thirsty.

10:22am By Ramona DeNies, Benjamin Tepler, and Rachel Wilson

Why Portland Is Going Wild for Hazy IPAs

Our beloved West Coast IPAs face something they’ve never had before: competition.

10:22am By Lucy Burningham

These Beers Have Defined Oregon through the Eras

From Widmer's Hefeweizen to CDAs and sour ales, here's a brief history of our state's evolving tastes.

10:22am By Brian Yaeger

Why Portland Needs Henry Weinhard's to Start Making a Tallboy

Move over, PBR.

10:22am By Mike Schwartz

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe