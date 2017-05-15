Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

From big bets to tiny nooks, welcome to the bold spaces of our city's new economy.

By Marty Patail

The city is growing. So, too, are its buildings. Driven by the surging sectors in tech, athletic and outdoors gear, and advanced manufacturing, demand for office space is at an all-time high. Vacancies are at 9.1 percent—the fifth lowest in the country among major cities. Last year, Portland added 1.1 million square feet of new or renovated office space, with 1.4 million under construction.

“In the past, we would get one new larger commercial project every five to 10 years,” says Lisa Abuaf, interim director of development at the Portland Development Commission. “Now, we’ve seen multiple projects coming online within the past two to three years.”

According to Abuaf, much of the demand for office space falls in the small to midsize range—spaces, at 50,000 square feet or less, snug enough to coddle start-ups through infancy. But the new commercial real estate market is also built for exponential growth, with open-floor plans standard, accommodating loose or dense configurations. And overall, growth is creating demand for bigger footprints, too.

“For people who want 100,000 to 200,000 square feet, it can be really challenging, just because of our block sizes,” says Abuaf.

Hence: new buildings and renovated landmarks dot the skyline, while microscale hideaways provide the business world’s version of cozy corners. Here are some of the office spaces defining Portland’s new worker class.

In This Feature:

A Radical New Portland Office Blends Work and Nature

Project^ and Hacker Architects join forces on a $61 million gamble.

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

The local juggernaut escapes John's Landing for Old Town—the neighborhood's first new building in a decade.

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

Welcome to the auto company's new North American headquarters: huge, gleaming, and with Jet Ski access.

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

The flying saucer-shaped gym has stood empty since 2013. This year, the Baltimore–based activewear company takes up residence.

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

Design networking firm Coroflot built its 280-foot headquarters in a trailer.

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Coworking Is Booming in Portland. Centrl's Cofounder Tells Us Why.

Alex Hughes breaks down why lone programmers are leaving their basements for shared spaces.

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

How One Portland Software Company Scaled Up

Video streaming company Elemental went from two rooms in 2006 to 100,000 square feet today. How'd they do it?

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

