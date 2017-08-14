The Great Escapes Second Homes, Vacation Pads & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side From cabins in the Gorge to labor-of-love seaside shanties, Portlanders live the dream, one weekend at a time. Edited by Zach Dundas In This Feature: How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin A lake disappeared. Then one couple’s vacation home started to get interesting. 08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas A Modernist Home in the Gorge Aims High for Now—and Later Rent it out today. Retire to it tomorrow. 08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. 08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look From sunny Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge, the experts give their market report. 08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market A back-to-the-land dream comes full circle (get it?). 08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas So, You Want to Buy a Second Home Experts weigh in on how (and whether) you should get it. 08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse? The options are mindboggling. Here's where to start. 08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis