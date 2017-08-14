The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

From cabins in the Gorge to labor-of-love seaside shanties, Portlanders live the dream, one weekend at a time.

Edited by Zach Dundas

In This Feature:

How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin

A lake disappeared. Then one couple’s vacation home started to get interesting.

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

A Modernist Home in the Gorge Aims High for Now—and Later

Rent it out today. Retire to it tomorrow.

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House

It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

From sunny Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge, the experts give their market report.

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

A back-to-the-land dream comes full circle (get it?).

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

Experts weigh in on how (and whether) you should get it.

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

The options are mindboggling. Here's where to start.

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

