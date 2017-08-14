Veggie Love The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene What makes this city such a capital for plant-based eats? The answer, naturally, includes punk rock, soy curls, a guerrilla farm, Gregory Gourdet, and dazzling arrays of bounty. Edited by Kelly Clarke Farms. Tables. No city can match Portland's obsession with its glorious homegrown bounty. Above: Vegan and gluten-free haven Harlow’s signature Betty Bowl, heaped with Oregon-grown kale, a rainbow of roasted roots and veg, and sunflower chile cream sauce. (Image: Michael Novak) In This Feature: How the Vegans Conquered Portland Our city is America’s meat-free Shangri-la, built one vegan cronut and jackfruit wrap at a time. 08/14/2017 By Molly Woodstock The Soy Curl Was Born in Oregon "I think we’re converting people to veganism because of the soy curls.” 08/14/2017 By Kelly Clarke 5 Must-Eat Vegan Dishes in Portland From ramen to pizza to doughnuts, here’s a handful of the city’s essential plant-based eats. 08/14/2017 By Kelly Clarke Taste the Rainbow: Oregon Farms Show Off Their Dazzling Bounty From mountain spinach to radish flowers to Attika red cherries, here are the fruits and veggies most coveted by Portland chefs. 08/14/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by Isabella Cassini The Definitive Guide to Portland's Vegan Pizza From cashew cheese to tofu ricotta, seitan sausage to buffalo jackfruit, Portland offers plenty of plant-based pie options. 08/14/2017 Research by Anyi Wong-Lifton Edited by Molly Woodstock 6 Essential Portland Salads Dig into these bountiful bowls, from vegan tosses and veggie riots to ocean wonders. 08/14/2017 By Kelly Clarke Vegan? Carnivore? Gregory Gourdet's Summer Salad Satisfies All Eaters Departure's Top Chef celeb pulls out all the stops for this equal-opportunity stunner. 08/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler Three Amazingly Weird Things Chef Aaron Adams Does with Plants at Farm Spirit The modernist chef is fearless when it comes to vegan ferments. 08/14/2017 By Liz Crain How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm Her Side Yard Farm & Kitchen in Cully is a destination for everything from celtuce to shiso, bike-in movie nights to grief groups. 08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh! Push it. Push it real good. 08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks 17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland From cashew mozzarella pizza to soy curl shawarma fries to coconut-milk fro-yo, we round up the city's top plant-based spots. 08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team