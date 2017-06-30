Get Out

The Insider's Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

From blissed-out backpacking treks to raucous river trips, it’s time to get outside. Plus: campground tips, hiking with kids, and wilderness history.

Edited by Ramona DeNies

Image: Mt. Hood Territory/Flickr, CC BY 2.0

In This Feature:

18 Must-Visit Oregon State Parks

We've got your next basecamp for everything from QT with your canine to the whole (human) wolfpack, breezy disc golf getaways to blissful backcountry treks.

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Eight Classic Northwest Backpacking Trips

High-desert mesas, gushing waterfalls, and breathtaking wildflower displays: whatever your style, there’s a trail for you.

05/19/2016 Edited by Rachel Ritchie By Benjamin Tepler and Christopher Van Tilberg

10 Oregon Rivers You Must Explore

Oregon is world-famous for its Wild and Scenic rivers. Whether you’d rather raft, fish, or float, here are some of our state’s best stretches of water.

05/19/2016 By Adam Sawyer

How to Camp Like a True Oregonian

We tapped a slew of Oregon experts for hard-earned tips and tricks for every kind of camping.

05/19/2016 By Rachel Ritchie and Benjamin Tepler

Tips for Hiking with Kids from Real Portland Parents

"Everything will be fine as long as you keep in mind that children have no forethought or self-preservation skills."

07/28/2015 By Allison Jones With Kelly Clarke, Fiona McCann, Margaret Seiler, and Brian Barker

The Father of Oregon's State Parks

How Samuel Boardman preserved—and created—Oregon's statewide green spaces

08/01/2013 By Randy Gragg

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe