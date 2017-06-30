Get Out The Insider's Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon From blissed-out backpacking treks to raucous river trips, it’s time to get outside. Plus: campground tips, hiking with kids, and wilderness history. Edited by Ramona DeNies Image: Mt. Hood Territory/Flickr, CC BY 2.0 In This Feature: 18 Must-Visit Oregon State Parks We've got your next basecamp for everything from QT with your canine to the whole (human) wolfpack, breezy disc golf getaways to blissful backcountry treks. 06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies Eight Classic Northwest Backpacking Trips High-desert mesas, gushing waterfalls, and breathtaking wildflower displays: whatever your style, there’s a trail for you. 05/19/2016 Edited by Rachel Ritchie By Benjamin Tepler and Christopher Van Tilberg 10 Oregon Rivers You Must Explore Oregon is world-famous for its Wild and Scenic rivers. Whether you’d rather raft, fish, or float, here are some of our state’s best stretches of water. 05/19/2016 By Adam Sawyer How to Camp Like a True Oregonian We tapped a slew of Oregon experts for hard-earned tips and tricks for every kind of camping. 05/19/2016 By Rachel Ritchie and Benjamin Tepler Tips for Hiking with Kids from Real Portland Parents "Everything will be fine as long as you keep in mind that children have no forethought or self-preservation skills." 07/28/2015 By Allison Jones With Kelly Clarke, Fiona McCann, Margaret Seiler, and Brian Barker The Father of Oregon's State Parks How Samuel Boardman preserved—and created—Oregon's statewide green spaces 08/01/2013 By Randy Gragg