Best Beaches The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast 10 essential beaches, a wave-chasing dream trek, and our new coastal ale trail—we’ll race you to the Pacific. By Ramona DeNies In This Feature: 10 Essential Oregon Beaches, North to South White sand, wild surf, and, yes, even warm sun: the height of summer is prime time to explore Oregon’s beloved, rugged, completely public coast. These superlative beaches top our list. 07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations Here’s where to score beachfront beers, fresh fish and chips, and rooms with ocean views. 07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail Craft beer bubbles over, up, and down the Oregon Coast. Here are 16 can't-miss sud stops. 07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone Oregonians believe our 300 miles of coastline are free and open to everyone. Only hardball politics made that true. 07/10/2017 By Brent Walth