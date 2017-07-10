Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

10 essential beaches, a wave-chasing dream trek, and our new coastal ale trail—we’ll race you to the Pacific.

By Ramona DeNies

In This Feature:

10 Essential Oregon Beaches, North to South

White sand, wild surf, and, yes, even warm sun: the height of summer is prime time to explore Oregon’s beloved, rugged, completely public coast. These superlative beaches top our list.

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

Here’s where to score beachfront beers, fresh fish and chips, and rooms with ocean views.

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

Craft beer bubbles over, up, and down the Oregon Coast. Here are 16 can't-miss sud stops.

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

Oregonians believe our 300 miles of coastline are free and open to everyone. Only hardball politics made that true.

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe