Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

We know, we know. The holiday season is supposed to be about family and love, but we’re still stressed about getting everyone gifts. It’s their fault for being so thoughtful and great all year. But fret not, guaranteed Christmas delivery times may be disappearing, but there is a solution so simple it hurts: local stores.

Yes, that’s right. It’s possible to just walk right in and take a present home, then and there.

And, as you probably know, we lost a number of beloved local shops this year, in part because it's so tough to compete with mega online retailers that shall remain nameless. So when you shop local, not only are you bringing joy to your loved ones, you're also helping Portland's small businesses.