  1. Blogs
  2. On The Town

Visual Art

Intestinal Fortitude as Art: Sean Healy’s Gut

The Portland artist’s latest show tackles expanding waistlines and cast-offs.

By Jason Buehrer 12/20/2016 at 2:45pm

Aging. With the exceptions of Dorian Gray and Peter Pan, it happens to us all. And the resulting battle against our sagging, drooping, expanding bodies is witnessed in our obsessions with exercise, cleanses, cosmetic surgery, and diets. Artist Sean Healy mines this theme in his recent exhibition, Gut—an artistic exploration of his own struggles with a waistline expanding with age. 

“I’m in the thick of middle age right now,” says Healy. “It’s a little harder to do things that come naturally anymore. [Gut is] kind of a reaction. Sort of a mid-life crisis.”

Using warped wood, cigarette filters, and bellybutton lint in conjunction with traditional materials, Healy has taken a snapshot of his own aging process. In one piece, Speed Bump Headache, resin and paint droop and leak from tightly packed cigarette filters. In Roil, brightly colored resin stalactites pool on the floor. His sculptures explore the everyday things we slough off, like the bellybutton lint used in Memory of Muscle Tees and the mountain of cigarette butts in Middle Aged Sex.

“Some of the materials I have used before—like cigarette filters—took on a different connotation then in past shows,” says Healy. “In past shows they were more about masculinity. In this show they were more about cast-offs, things we discard.”

While Healy may be drooping physically, creatively he feels more vigorous than ever. Bodily toll is one thing, but a lifetime engaged in the mental exercise of making art has only strengthened his practice.  

“You keep going,” he says simply of the lessons he took from Gut. “It’s not dependent on physicality. [Making art] is not like athletics. That was the realization. That it was still there. This is what I do.”

Gut is at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery through December 30.

Filed under
Galleries
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Sean Healy

10:30 AM FREE Elizabeth Leach Gallery

In Gut, the multimedia artist—known for work created from chewing gum and cigarette butts—examines maleness and aging via materials that, in his words, “droo...

Related Content

gallery grazing

First Thursday Sampler

11/30/2011 By Anne Adams

Article

TBA 2011: There’s Still Time

09/28/2011 By Anne Adams

FIRST THURSDAY

May Your Art Walk Be Epic

05/07/2015 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Sandstrom

gallery

Slideshow: First Thursday

07/07/2011 By Anne Adams

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

11:46am By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Recipes

Cut the Winter Chill with Spicy Kimchi Stew and Souped-Up Soju

12/20/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Word of Mouth

How Milk Glass Mrkt Got Its Groove

12/20/2016 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Visual Art

Intestinal Fortitude as Art: Sean Healy’s Gut

12/20/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Dance

In Tahni Holt’s New Work, Dancers of Many Ages Collide

12/20/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Essentials

Kyle Morton’s Solo Album to Grimm, January’s Pop Culture Hot List

12/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 15–18

12/15/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson and Ko Ricker

News & City Life

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

True Crime

Three Grisly Murders Reveal the History of Sandy Boulevard

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Politics

Mayor-Elect Ted Wheeler Leads Portland Into an Uncertain World

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Travel & Outdoors

Winter Relaxation: Get Away

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

12/20/2016 By Ko Ricker

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide for Travel and Outdoor Buffs

12/13/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Textile Tales

This Cascade Locks Start-Up Saves Activewear from Landfills

12/13/2016 By Webb Wright

Style & Shopping

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Hello Darkness

A Step-by-Step Guide to Float Tanks

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Health & Wellness

Top Docs

Portland's Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

3:45pm Edited by Ramona DeNies

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Hello Darkness

A Step-by-Step Guide to Float Tanks

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Bars & Nightlife

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

RESTAURANT AND BAR UPDATES

Hop & Vine Closes, Kachka's Happy Hour Grows, Tanner Goods Introduces the Wayback, and More PDX Food News

06/28/2016 By Michelle Porter and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

Architecture

Are These Really Portland's Greatest New Buildings?

12/15/2016 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777