  1. Blogs
  2. Tripster

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

Meet the mushers (and the adorable huskies) that defied blizzards to race in the 2017 Eagle Cap Extreme—some qualifying in the process for Alaska's Iditarod.

By Ramona DeNies 1/27/2017 at 1:24pm

In mid-January, as mild weather dissolved Portland’s last melty snowmen, eastern Oregon bundled up for yet another ice storm. But closed highways, unplowed roads, and “hurricane-force weather" proved no deterrent for one hardy pack of travelers—the far-flung participants competing in the 13th annual Eagle Cap Extreme dog sled race.

By start time on Thursday, January 19, all of the race's registered mushers—the term for these human captains of highly trained dog teams—had made it to the snowed-in parking lot of Ferguson Ridge Ski Area near Joseph, Oregon. Joining this year’s 24 competitors (who hailed from Bend, Bozeman, and even Alberta, Canada) were 230 lithe, fluffy huskies: the “marathon runners” of the dog world, says longtime race volunteer Troy Nave. Present to send them off were throngs of schoolchildren, local news media, race officials, and volunteers, like Nave, long ago bitten by the mushing bug. 

Proof that the dog teams share in the excitement? That’s clear, Nave says, from the group howl that erupts the moment the first harness slips over a husky—a howl that continues unabated till the final sled launches from the two parking cones that serve as a starting gate.

Eagle Cap Extreme mushers compete in four races: one for juniors ages 14 to 18, a “pot race” where competitors pool money for a chance at the winnings, a 100-miler, and a 200-miler that takes upwards of 35 hours and serves as a qualifier for the sport’s most elite races: Alaska’s Iditarod and the binational Yukon Quest, both arduous, 1,000-mile backcountry treks.

Iditarod hopefuls received a good test of their skills—and endurance—at this year's race through the Wallowas. Mushers battled to stay on course through gusts of up to 80 miles an hour, thigh-high trenches of fresh “sugary” snow, and treacherous ice pack that sent several sleds sliding into trees.

The drama was phenomenal,” says Nave. “We had hurricane-force weather and by far the closest-ever race finish, yet no dogs got hurt, no people got hurt.”

To see the drama yourself, check out the slideshow above. (And for even more dog sled action, find photos of the 2013 race here.)

Filed under
Winter Sports, Dogs
Show Comments

Related Content

SPORTS

Dog Stars of the Eagle Cap Extreme

12/02/2013 By Rachel Ritchie Photography by Sol Neelman

SPORTS

Dog Stars of the Eagle Cap Extreme

12/02/2013 By Rachel Ritchie Photography by Sol Neelman

SPORTS

Splitboarder Kyle Miller Gets Gnarly in the Northwest

03/22/2013 By Madelynn Vislocky

Curl Up

Cold Play

05/19/2009 By Jonathan Fine

Eat & Drink

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

01/26/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Hit List

Portland's Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hometown Pride

Oregon Wins Big at the 2017 Good Food Awards

01/24/2017 By Elise Herron

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Pour

Vitaly Paley Gives the Heathman Tearoom a Russian Makeover

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 26–29

01/26/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

Theater

Shaking the Tree Goes down the Rabbit Hole

01/26/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Comics

Happy 25th Birthday, Image Comics!

01/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival Unveils a Killer 2017 Lineup

01/25/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

News & City Life

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Schools 2017: Private

Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools

01/23/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Schools 2017: PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Travel & Outdoors

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Where the Wild Things Are

Five Favorite Portland Dog Parks

01/23/2017 By Rachel Ritchie

Pets: Zootopias

Day Care, Dog Walkers, and Animal Odditoriums: Pet Boarding in Portland

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pets: Pet Sitting

Four Steps to Picking the Right Pet Sitter

01/23/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larsen

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Gets Political

How Portlanders Can Resist with Style

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Vets

Five Portland Vet Services You Need to Know

01/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters