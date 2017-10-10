  1. Home & Real Estate
Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

Producers are on the hunt for a local house to jazz up for the pilot, and it could be yours.

By Eden Dawn 10/10/2017 at 11:20am

We’ve had enough Portland designers on Project Runway to fill a volleyball team. We’ve seen our share of expert cooks on Top Chef. There was even that one weird time Real World did a season in town and we all kind of pretended it didn’t happen.

But now one of our own is up for a whole series.

Local interior designer Kami Gray—also a veteran art director and prop stylist for Rejuvenation and Pendleton—has brokered a deal with a major national network. Still in its pilot phase, the show will focus on Gray's designs, along with her team of builders, subcontractors, handymen, and anyone else willing to get their hands dirty.

Is it another show about flipping houses to make a buck or demolishing old Craftsmans for condos? The native Oregonian insists it isn’t. Gray says she has no desire to add to Portland's rental crisis or tear down antique homes. Her specialty is remodeling your beloved bungalow on a budget. 

“I don’t have one particular style," Gray says. "Instead, I try and keep it in the spirit of the house. If they bought a charming 1920s home, I want to keep that charm. It’s about designing for them, not me.”

The show’s producers are currently on the hunt for a local home reno project, and yours could be the one on the telly if you’ve got financing in place. Flip through the slide show above to see examples of Gray’s interior transformations.

