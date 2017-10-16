Slide Show: Portland Monthly's 2017 Maker Mixer

On Wednesday, October 11, Portland Monthly brought 600 makers, artists, and design enthusiasts to WeWork Custom House to launch our 2017 Design Annual—a yearly publication showcasing the creative types shakin’ up Portland. Maker Mixer brought the pages of our Design Annual to life with a gallery of our contributors' work, featuring pieces by Amy Fields Ceramics, Field Work Design, Make Good Choices, Mary Carroll Ceramics, Mimi Ceramics, Project Object, Pursuits of Happiness, Revive Designs, Stonedware Company // RELM Studios, TerraMai PDX, Workshop the Granite, Timbr & Moss, and Trish Langman.

Presenting sponsor Blue Moon added color to the party with a mural and beer glasses for guests to paint; ChefStable showed off their innovative dishes, and their special guest, Jasper Shen of XLB, brought the perfect comfort food for a rainy night. Out West played bluegrass through WeWork's uniquely Portland venue, Stoller Family Estate kept the wine flowing, and astrologer Julia Bray read horoscopes and tried to determine the most creative sign. And, of course, no Maker Mixer would be complete with out a Maker's Mark whiskey tasting with Jim Beam.

