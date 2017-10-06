Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

These are bleak times. But the kids? The kids are alright. Just take a look at the winners of a recent bike lane art contest, a competition that asked students, from grades pre-K to 12, to dream up fanciful, color-drenched cyclists.

From about 200 entries, winners were selected from four age categories, and the results are gosh-darned delightful, from a jetpack-wearing cyclist in outer space to a design incorporating Portland’s (very well-designed) official flag. All have now been installed near libraries around town (the contest was organized by the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Multnomah County Library, with support from Metro).

Portland’s bike lane art, of course, isn’t new: this city’s bike lanes and neighborhood greenways boast David Bowie (below) and Prince and scuba divers and hobby horse riders. (The Burnside Bridge once had Dorothy, but she’s been paved over—R.I.P.) Check out a few more faves in the slideshow above.