  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

Blastoff—it's a cyclist in space!

By Rebecca Jacobson 10/6/2017 at 2:35pm

These are bleak times. But the kids? The kids are alright. Just take a look at the winners of a recent bike lane art contest, a competition that asked students, from grades pre-K to 12, to dream up fanciful, color-drenched cyclists. 

From about 200 entries, winners were selected from four age categories, and the results are gosh-darned delightful, from a jetpack-wearing cyclist in outer space to a design incorporating Portland’s (very well-designed) official flag. All have now been installed near libraries around town (the contest was organized by the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Multnomah County Library, with support from Metro).

Portland’s bike lane art, of course, isn’t new: this city’s bike lanes and neighborhood greenways boast David Bowie (below) and Prince and scuba divers and hobby horse riders. (The Burnside Bridge once had Dorothy, but she’s been paved over—R.I.P.) Check out a few more faves in the slideshow above.

Filed under
Transportation, Bicycles & Cycling
Show Comments

Related Content

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Get Outside

New Biketown Program Helps Cyclists with Disabilities Get on the Road

08/10/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Cheese

The Wedge Cheese Festival Returns for 2017

10/02/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Sept 28–Oct 5

09/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

The People’s Pig to Fire Up Second Location on E Burnside

09/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Arts & Culture

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

10/05/2017 By Kayla Brock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 5–8

10/05/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Hannah Bonnie

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Benefits

Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, and More Join Forces in Portland

09/28/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 28–Oct 1

09/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

10/05/2017 By Kayla Brock

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Travel & Outdoors

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Essay

Massive Growth Is Transforming Portland. What Do We Need to Do Next?

09/21/2017 By Randy Gragg Illustrations by Matteo Berton

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe