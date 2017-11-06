  1. Style & Shopping
Stop Everything and Look at These Amazing Portland-Made Leather Goods

Minnie and George goes the extra mile with a stunning fall lookbook.

By Eden Dawn 11/6/2017 at 4:35pm

This city loves its leather. From key fobs to bespoke shoes to brass-buckled belts, it’s something we’re good at. It becomes a significant challenge, then, if you’re one of the many talented leather workers here—how can you present your pretty pieces in a way that they stand out from the crowd?

Enter local line Minnie and George, which has just unveiled one of the best accessory lookbooks of the year. Owner Lori Caldwell—whose eclectic background includes stints as a private shopper for D.C.’s political elite, a floral designer, and an English teacher abroad—dispatched a power team of women to make it happen.

Caldwell enlisted photographer Candace Molatore, whose hefty portfolio includes lovely fashion photos for Wildfang and Barre3 along with musicians like Ice Cube and Alabama Shakes. Her work is impressive on its own, but downright astounding when you realize she’s only in her early 20s. Molatore handled not only the photos but also the hair and makeup for the models, highlighting Beaverton’s Hue Noir cosmetics, which specializes in makeup for women of color. Assisted by stylist Caroline Lai, Caldwell made this a city-wide collaboration, pulling clothing and accessories from familiar names like House of Castellon, Reif Haus, Barrow Jewelry, and Hovden Formal Farmwear. 

The result is a fully realized editorial piece that sets Minnie and George apart from the pack. Fringed caramel totes, buttery black envelope clutches, and berry backpacks all demand attention, even with their chic carriers and stately backdrop. 

Lookbook, Shop Local, Accessories
