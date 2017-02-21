  1. Blogs
Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

Crocuses to rhodies, life-affirming spring gorgeousness is about to own this town. Here's what to watch for, and when.

By Jason Buehrer 2/21/2017 at 2:11pm

Deluges of snow, then ice, then cold, then more snow, and now rainstorms: an unseasonable, unreasonable winter has Portlanders like me so ready for spring flowers. This time last year, our city saw record warm temperatures—and a bevy of early blossoms—all across the Portland area, making for a spectacular kick-out-the-door to winter.

So, where are this year's blooms? Sadly, a prognosticating rodent on the East Coast declared another six weeks of winter. Martin Nichols, curator of the Hoyt Arboretum, backs up the little critter. “The long-range forecasts I’ve seen are calling for a pretty wet March," he says, "which means we're not going to see temperatures warm enough to bring us forward into a more normal schedule.”

Nichols estimates that whole bloomin' schedule may be three weeks to a month behind a regular year. (Unless, say, the Ides of March bring a serious warm front.)

In this slideshow, we offer a rough guide to when eight popular flowering plants could pop—based on information from Nichols as well as resident specialists at the Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden and the bulb bloom experts at the Wooden Shoe (purveyors of the Tulip Festival). 

Rhododendrons

Normal bloom season: January to midsummer
When to expect them this year: Late February to midsummer

Trillium

Normal bloom cycle: February to June
When to expect them this year: March to June

Crocuses

Normal bloom cycle: February to March
When to expect them this year: Early March to April

Daffodils

Normal bloom cycle: March to April
When to expect them this year: Mid-March to the end of April

Tulips

Normal bloom cycle: March to late May depending on the weather
When to expect them this year: End of March to late May

Cherry trees

Normal bloom cycle: March to April
When to expect them this year: End of March to May

Magnolias

Normal Bloom cycle: March and April
When to expect blooms this year: End of March to April

Dogwood

Normal bloom cycle: April to May
When to expect them this year: April to May 

Wildflowers
