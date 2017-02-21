Flower Power
We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms
Crocuses to rhodies, life-affirming spring gorgeousness is about to own this town. Here's what to watch for, and when.
Deluges of snow, then ice, then cold, then more snow, and now rainstorms: an unseasonable, unreasonable winter has Portlanders like me so ready for spring flowers. This time last year, our city saw record warm temperatures—and a bevy of early blossoms—all across the Portland area, making for a spectacular kick-out-the-door to winter.
So, where are this year's blooms? Sadly, a prognosticating rodent on the East Coast declared another six weeks of winter. Martin Nichols, curator of the Hoyt Arboretum, backs up the little critter. “The long-range forecasts I’ve seen are calling for a pretty wet March," he says, "which means we're not going to see temperatures warm enough to bring us forward into a more normal schedule.”
Nichols estimates that whole bloomin' schedule may be three weeks to a month behind a regular year. (Unless, say, the Ides of March bring a serious warm front.)
In this slideshow, we offer a rough guide to when eight popular flowering plants could pop—based on information from Nichols as well as resident specialists at the Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden and the bulb bloom experts at the Wooden Shoe (purveyors of the Tulip Festival).
Rhododendrons
Normal bloom season: January to midsummer
When to expect them this year: Late February to midsummer
Trillium
Normal bloom cycle: February to June
When to expect them this year: March to June
Crocuses
Normal bloom cycle: February to March
When to expect them this year: Early March to April
Daffodils
Normal bloom cycle: March to April
When to expect them this year: Mid-March to the end of April
Tulips
Normal bloom cycle: March to late May depending on the weather
When to expect them this year: End of March to late May
Cherry trees
Normal bloom cycle: March to April
When to expect them this year: End of March to May
Magnolias
Normal Bloom cycle: March and April
When to expect blooms this year: End of March to April
Dogwood
Normal bloom cycle: April to May
When to expect them this year: April to May