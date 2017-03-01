Winter Remedy 2017
Slideshow: Portland Monthly's Winter Remedy, 2017's Top Doctors & Nurses Reception
Photos from Winter Remedy, Portland Monthly's 2017 Top Doctors & Nurses reception at Red Star Tavern
On February 16, Portland Monthly wrote the perfect prescription for combating the cold and drizzle: our annual Winter Remedy. In conjunction with Portland Monthly's Top Doctors + Nurses issue, we invited all of 2017's top medical professionals to take a break from the exam room and for an evening of Pelican Brews, Jim Beam cocktails, Purple Hands Wine, Top Golf, music, Operation, our Emergency Room-themed photo booth, and mingling at Red Star Tavern. It was just what the doctor ordered.