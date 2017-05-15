  1. Features
  2. Portland's Best New Offices 2017

Best Offices 2017: Sharing Is Caring

Coworking Is Booming in Portland. Centrl's Cofounder Tells Us Why.

Alex Hughes breaks down why lone programmers are leaving their basements for shared spaces.

By Marty Patail 5/15/2017 at 1:32pm Published in the June 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Portland’s Centrl Office provides shared space for individuals and companies, meaning scrappy lone programmers work side by side with 20-person design teams. Centrl expanded to a second location at the Burnside Bridgehead last fall because of increased demand, in part due to broader changes in commercial real estate. Alex Hughes tells us why.

Is coworking a Portland phenomenon?

In bigger cities like San Francisco and New York, coworking is part of the culture. Everyone knows what it is. In Portland there are still a lot of people who are like, “Whoa, what is coworking?” They’re still grasping the concept, but it’s getting traction.

What’s good about it?

This model really greases the skids, not only for companies in town, but for out-of-towners to launch here. Some would normally wait for a larger critical mass before they would mobilize in Portland. It makes it easier for groups from the Bay Area, LA, East Coast—wherever they’re coming from. I’m a Portlander, and the city can be very inward facing. It’s great to see what people are doing in other markets as they come here.

Is it that important to have an office?

The guy from Nordic Semiconductor [which expanded here from Norway] was posting up in a coffee shop. And people wouldn’t come to work for him because, they said, “You have a Nordic Semiconductor business card. You look legit. I know you’re the real deal. But where’s your office?” It’s hard for people to jump ship from other employers and take him seriously. Now he has an office with us, it smells like coffee, there’s energy and music. Since he’s moved into Centrl, he’s employed four to six people. We like to think we’re a small part of that—making it look like he’s got a brick and mortar.

Is privacy a concern?

The obvious downside is if you’re doing pinups of, like, the latest apparel line. That’s a big segment of Portland overall—just because we’re an apparel town—but it’s becoming more and more technology-based and on your computer screens, and so it’s not a big deal. The conversational part of it is a nonissue. We have private and secure offices and phone booths.

Just in Portland, there are almost a dozen different coworking spaces.…

Coworking has gone from its own niche to it being a mainstream segment of real estate. Now there are these subsegments. All across the country, the world, you’re seeing women-only coworking spaces, you’re seeing ones with day care in them. There are ones for special industries like the Internet of Things, or ones linked to a specific fund or venture capitalist.

Filed under
Office Life
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Portland's Best New Offices 2017

A Radical New Portland Office Blends Work and Nature

Project^ and Hacker Architects join forces on a $61 million gamble.

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

The local juggernaut escapes John's Landing for Old Town—the neighborhood's first new building in a decade.

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

Welcome to the auto company's new North American headquarters: huge, gleaming, and with Jet Ski access.

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

The flying saucer-shaped gym has stood empty since 2013. This year, the Baltimore–based activewear company takes up residence.

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

Design networking firm Coroflot built its 280-foot headquarters in a trailer.

How One Portland Software Company Scaled Up

Video streaming company Elemental went from two rooms in 2006 to 100,000 square feet today. How'd they do it?

Eat & Drink

Hit List

Portland’s Six Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Beeswing Is Cully's Cozy New Brunch Hive

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Portland Burger Joints Better Than Your Backyard

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

This Vancouver Food Cart Makes the Best Pizza You've Never Heard Of

05/15/2017 By Karen Brooks

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Arts & Culture

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Essentials

From Beth Ditto to Wonder Woman, June's Pop Culture Hot List

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Books

A New Portland Project Blows Up the Bookshelves

05/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Gaming

A New Gamer Bar Is About to Hit Portland. Will the City Embrace eSports?

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with the Rose Festival?

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Sugar Rush

Meet Jami Curl, Portland's Candy Queen

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Travel & Outdoors

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Great Trails

Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

LGBTQ

Why the Portland Pride Festival Means Even More in 2017

05/15/2017 By Zach Dundas

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: Sizing Down

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Dream Home

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Gamble

A Radical New Portland Office Blends Work and Nature

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe