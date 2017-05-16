  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

James Allen’s richly textured carving technique comes alive in a local gallery show.

By Caitlin Medearis 5/16/2017 at 1:37pm

An exhibition currently running at Russo Lee Gallery in Northwest Portland combines literary inspiration with the language of archeology and a deep dive into Oregon's history. In Northwest Bound, local artist James Allen uses nothing more than a scalpel to "excavate" wild, original art from books scrounged at bookshops and thrift stores; these hand-carved assemblages of antique text and imagery tell stories all their own. 

Allen’s work in Northwest Bound is heavily rooted in the history of the state—the centerpiece of the show is made from Oregon newspapers dating back to 1914. “I leave the pages bound, then I cut right through the covers, and one page at a time, I cut away and remove pages,” Allen explains. As he cuts down, he leaves behind images or words. “I’m revealing things that are already there…I just create these relief sculptures of the books and use content that’s there in a different way.”

Other literary pieces in Allens’ excavation art include a book of Eastern Washington and Oregon plants, books of European history, and newspaper comics. He says he enjoys using these because of his interest in history. “I think about it as sort of looking back in time,” Allen says.

This is Allens's second solo show at Russo Lee. The Illinois-born artist says Portlanders have always responded well to his work. “Portland has been a real blessing for me,” he says. “The people here really connect with what I’m doing.”

James Allen

Thru May 27, Russo Lee Gallery, FREE

Filed under
Galleries
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

James Allen

11:00 AM FREE Russo-Lee Gallery

The Portland artist specializes in what he calls “book excavations,” in which he slices through book covers—leaving the spine intact—and carves around images...

Related Content

gallery grazing

First Thursday Sampler

11/30/2011 By Anne Adams

Article

TBA 2011: There’s Still Time

09/28/2011 By Anne Adams

FIRST THURSDAY

May Your Art Walk Be Epic

05/07/2015 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Sandstrom

gallery

Slideshow: First Thursday

07/07/2011 By Anne Adams

Eat & Drink

Hit List

Portland’s Six Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Beeswing Is Cully's Cozy New Brunch Hive

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Portland Burger Joints Better Than Your Backyard

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

This Vancouver Food Cart Makes the Best Pizza You've Never Heard Of

05/15/2017 By Karen Brooks

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Arts & Culture

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

1:37pm By Caitlin Medearis

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Essentials

From Beth Ditto to Wonder Woman, June's Pop Culture Hot List

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Books

A New Portland Project Blows Up the Bookshelves

05/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

11:38am By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with the Rose Festival?

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Sugar Rush

Meet Jami Curl, Portland's Candy Queen

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

11:38am By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Style & Shopping

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Great Trails

Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

LGBTQ

Why the Portland Pride Festival Means Even More in 2017

05/15/2017 By Zach Dundas

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: Sizing Down

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Dream Home

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Gamble

A Radical New Portland Office Blends Work and Nature

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe