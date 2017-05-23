Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

On Saturday, June 3, Portlanders are once again invited to tour a curated selection of the area’s most unique modern homes: suburban to urban, from a new net-zero-energy home—which is as beautiful as it is efficient—to a bold midcentury modern renovation.

Attendees of the 6th Annual Portland MA+DS Modern Home Tour will have the opportunity to chat with the architects, builders, and designers that created each of the homes. Organizer Brian Libby, a local architecture writer and Portland Monthly contributor, says he carefully selected the homes to provide variety in style, materials, and location.

“There is something for every design enthusiast to see on this tour,” Libby explains. Heck, you might also get a few ideas for your next home project. It’s like Pinterest brought to life.

Bonus: use the code Do503 at checkout for a discount if you buy tickets ahead of time.

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, Jun 3, $35 (advance), $40 (day of)