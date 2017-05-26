For our sixth annual Country Brunch, 625 brunch lovers were transported to the country at Portland’s oldest farm, Rossi Farms
. Guests visited goats and chickens, played giant Connect Four and Corn Hole with the Recreation Department
, bought flowers, honey, and Pistils
' terrariums at our pop-up farmers market, hopped into our Western jail photo booth, picnicked on the lawn while listening to tunes from the Bylines, and enjoying brunch bites from Besaw's
, Fried Egg I’m In Love
, La Moule
, Lauretta Jean’s
, Pine State Biscuits
, Prasad/Harlow
, Seastar Bakery
, Verdigris
, and Vivienne
. And who could forget when Fifty Licks
rolled onto the scene with their ice cream truck and dished out cones all morning long? Special thanks to our grocery sponsors: Zupan's Markets
, Bob's Red Mill
, and Tails & Trotters
.
Over at the Bloody Mary Smackdown, presented by Effen Vodka
, mixologists from Doug Fir Lounge
, Irving Street Kitchen
, Olympia Provisions
, Pono Farm Soul Kitchen
, Raven & Rose
, Red Star Tavern
, and the Solo Club
competed for the best Bloody Mary in town. This year’s Judges’ Choice Award went to Olympia Provisions’ Farmer’s Mary, while Doug Fir’s Antidote, featuring a candied bacon garnish, won the people’s vote. Other drink specials included Manmosas from Miller High Life
, Sunshine Dairy’s
Chocolate Martinis, Stumptown
brews, and refreshing Zico
Coconut Water.
Brunchers did a world of good, too! Our raffle raised more than $1,400 for Curriculum of Cuisine
, and sent a few winners home with out-of-this world prizes, including $1,000 worth of Delta
vouchers.
Thanks to everyone for a great day in the country! See you next year!