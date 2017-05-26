  1. Promotions
Country Brunch 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Monthly's Country Brunch 2017

Photos from our 6th annual Country Brunch and Bloody Mary Smackdown at Rossi Farms

Photography by Jason DeSomer

For our sixth annual Country Brunch, 625 brunch lovers were transported to the country at Portland’s oldest farm, Rossi Farms. Guests visited goats and chickens, played giant Connect Four and Corn Hole with the Recreation Department, bought flowers, honey, and Pistils' terrariums at our pop-up farmers market, hopped into our Western jail photo booth, picnicked on the lawn while listening to tunes from the Bylines, and enjoying brunch bites from Besaw's, Fried Egg I’m In Love, La Moule, Lauretta Jean’s, Pine State BiscuitsPrasad/HarlowSeastar BakeryVerdigris, and Vivienne. And who could forget when Fifty Licks rolled onto the scene with their ice cream truck and dished out cones all morning long? Special thanks to our grocery sponsors: Zupan's Markets, Bob's Red Mill, and Tails & Trotters.
 
Over at the Bloody Mary Smackdown, presented by Effen Vodka, mixologists from Doug Fir Lounge, Irving Street Kitchen, Olympia Provisions, Pono Farm Soul KitchenRaven & RoseRed Star Tavern, and the Solo Club competed for the best Bloody Mary in town. This year’s Judges’ Choice Award went to Olympia Provisions’ Farmer’s Mary, while Doug Fir’s Antidote, featuring a candied bacon garnish, won the people’s vote. Other drink specials included Manmosas from Miller High Life, Sunshine Dairy’s Chocolate Martinis, Stumptown brews, and refreshing Zico Coconut Water.
 
Brunchers did a world of good, too! Our raffle raised more than $1,400 for Curriculum of Cuisine, and sent a few winners home with out-of-this world prizes, including $1,000 worth of Delta vouchers.
 
Thanks to everyone for a great day in the country! See you next year!
 
For more event photos check out our Facebook album.
Country Brunch
