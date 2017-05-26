First Look
First Look: Can Font Portland, Classic Catalonian Restaurant Direct from Barcelona
We've got a sneak peek at the Barcelona mainstay's new Pearl District location, opening June 3.
On Saturday, June 3, longtime Barcelona institution Can Font will open a Portland location at 1015 NW Northrup Street, inside the new Cosmopolitan building. Its chef and co-owner is Josep Vidal, a veteran who worked in Michelin-starred kitchens all over Europe in the ’80s and ’90s before taking over the 60-year-old restaurant destination in 1999. Now he's chosen Portland for his second outpost, cooking up modern Catalonian preparations with a deep reverence for ingredients and seasonality, and a major focus on seafood. Find the full story in our news break from earlier this month.
Dinner begins June 3, with a brunch program launching the following week (the restaurant is no longer serving lunch as originally reported). Click the slideshow above for a taste of the space and menu.
Can Font
1015 NW Northrup St.
5–10 p.m. Mon–Sat
10 a.m.–8 p.m. (brunch till 4 p.m.) Sun