First Look: Can Font Portland, Classic Catalonian Restaurant Direct from Barcelona

On Saturday, June 3, longtime Barcelona institution Can Font will open a Portland location at 1015 NW Northrup Street, inside the new Cosmopolitan building. Its chef and co-owner is Josep Vidal, a veteran who worked in Michelin-starred kitchens all over Europe in the ’80s and ’90s before taking over the 60-year-old restaurant destination in 1999. Now he's chosen Portland for his second outpost, cooking up modern Catalonian preparations with a deep reverence for ingredients and seasonality, and a major focus on seafood. Find the full story in our news break from earlier this month.

Dinner begins June 3, with a brunch program launching the following week (the restaurant is no longer serving lunch as originally reported). Click the slideshow above for a taste of the space and menu.

Can Font

1015 NW Northrup St.

5–10 p.m. Mon–Sat

10 a.m.–8 p.m. (brunch till 4 p.m.) Sun