Friends of the Children - Portland wrapped up an exciting event season with a record- breaking Friend Raiser on May 11. More than 750 guests came together to raise over $2.1 million to provide professional mentors to our community’s highest priority children. Thank you to our co-presenting sponsors, Express Employment Professionals, Xenium, and Stoller Family Estate!

Earlier this season more than 300 bowlers came out to raise more than $100,000 at the Friends of the Children Bowl-a-Thon! Thank you NW Natural, presenting sponsor, for your continued support!