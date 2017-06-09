  1. Promotions
  2. Events

Woman Up! 2017

Slide Show: Portland Monthly's Inaugural Woman Up!

Photos from our first Woman Up 5K and party in celebration of the bold Oregon women reshaping our state

Photography by Jason DeSomer 6/9/2017 at 4:00pm

On June 4, Portland Monthly's inaugural Woman Up took over Sellwood Riverfront Park. This fun 5K run/walk/roll/march celebrated the strength of women in our community, and the bold women reshaping Oregon. Inspired by PoMo’s Oregon Woman issue, Woman Up!  encouraged its 600+ attendees to bring friends and allies to participate and cheer one another on. After the 5K, the park buzzed with food, drink, activities, exercise, crafts, and conversation with individuals and nonprofits empowering women in our community, from NARAL to Adelante Mujeres, The Bus Project, and queer-femme performance collective Pink HankyFeminist social club, the Perlene hosted the Woman UP lounge complete with parlor talk, iced tea, even horoscope readings, and over at the Move Like a Girl tent, Fleet Feet, StarCycle, and yogaRIOT helped everyone stretch it out. 

Salt & Straw was on hand, dishing out ice cream, while Bunk Truck had the savory sandwich department covered. All the 5K finishers were rewarded with cold cans of Portland Sangria, and at the Bacchus BarsReyka Vodka, Portland Juice, Co, and Lagunitas supplied the perfect post-race refreshments. In the Relax Like a Girl tent guests vegged out with chair massages from Biofoot Reflexology,  Deeply Kneaded Bodywork and LCTouch Therapy. Women's Healthcare Associates added a little color at their pink hair highlighting station, Claws Out Nail Polish, Lagom Body Co. and My Georgette brought the glam, and X-Ray FM, DJ Mixed Messages, and Jessica Dennison + Jones provided all the tunes. And a major thanks to our sponsor, Bank of America, for keeping everyone hydrated and caffeinated. 

 To continue empowering the next generation of Oregon women, the raffle and bar proceeds were donated to Girls, Inc., the organization inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, raising $2,300+ to support the organization's mission to provides life-changing after school programs and experiences that help girls, ages 6-18, grow up to be healthy, educated, and independent.

Lastly, thank you to New Avenues INK for printing our Woman Up tanks & tees! Didn't get one? It's not too late: you can still order one here.

Checkout more event pictures on Facebook. See you in 2018! #womanuppdx #oregonwoman

