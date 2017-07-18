  1. Style & Shopping
A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

Gem Gem's new accessory images go full lactose.

7/18/2017

Let’s get right to it: The images from Allison Bartline’s new jewelry lookbook are downright weird. And we love them.

Yes, the models are immersed in a mixture of milk and water. But the effect highlights the jewelry, supplying a perfect contrast to Bartline’s critters and shapes. See the intricate pieces in person at her SE Belmont jewelry shop Gem Gem, along with a tight selection of other bold accessory lines. The up-close version doesn’t disappoint—even without the dairy.

