  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

The Curve Collection is the culmination of a year of customer requests and feedback.

By Rachel Wilson 7/5/2017 at 3:23am

EcoVibe Apparel, a shopping anchor in the Pearl that opened a second location earlier this year, is launching a new plus size line.

The Curve Collection is a collaboration with designers and manufacturers in Los Angeles. After listening to a year of customer requests, EcoVibe Apparel launched the Curve Collection to offer a wider variety of sizes. Some of the pieces range from small–3X, but a majority of the pieces are specially selected and only range from XL–3X. 

We’re curvy girls ourselves,” explains Chelsea Mettille, director of marketing and sales. “So we really wanted to have something for everyone and anyone—any age, any style. We have styles for every type of woman to feel empowered and comfortable while still looking stylish.” 

Mettile says that while the line is still new and relatively small, EcoVibe will continue to grow the collection based on customer feedback.

The seven-year-old shop prioritizes attention to where and how the clothes are being made. "It is our mission to source products from designers who are mindful of both people and planet," says owner Andrea Allen. "This means that they are manufacturing in ways that support the welfare of all involved in the process. For products that are manufactured in the USA, it is easier for us to follow the ethical practices of the manufacturers. For designers who import from India, China and Southeast Asia, we work to ensure that these factories are providing safe and fair working conditions and living wages to their employees." 

In addition to donating one percent of all sales to For the Planet (an environmental non-profit focused on connecting dollars with doers to protect the planet), Allen and her co-owner/husband Leonard want to do more—they strive to be all-inclusive.

Filed under
Lookbook, Shop Local
Show Comments

Related Content

Happenings

February's Steals, Deals, and Style Events

02/16/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Lookbook

Two Design Stars Unite Sexy Lingerie and Rad Jewelry

03/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop's Compassionate Ethos

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Acclaimed Chef Matt Lightner Teams Up with Langbaan for Dinner July 26

07/05/2017 By Karen Brooks

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Breaking News

Jose Chesa’s Spanish-Modern Restaurant Chesa Has Closed

06/28/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Classical Music

Chamber Music Northwest Puts the Spotlight on Women Composers

06/22/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 22–25

06/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Camping Guide

18 Must-Visit Oregon State Parks

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

LOOKBOOK

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off A Brand New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe