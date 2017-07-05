EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

EcoVibe Apparel, a shopping anchor in the Pearl that opened a second location earlier this year, is launching a new plus size line.

The Curve Collection is a collaboration with designers and manufacturers in Los Angeles. After listening to a year of customer requests, EcoVibe Apparel launched the Curve Collection to offer a wider variety of sizes. Some of the pieces range from small–3X, but a majority of the pieces are specially selected and only range from XL–3X.

“We’re curvy girls ourselves,” explains Chelsea Mettille, director of marketing and sales. “So we really wanted to have something for everyone and anyone—any age, any style. We have styles for every type of woman to feel empowered and comfortable while still looking stylish.”

Mettile says that while the line is still new and relatively small, EcoVibe will continue to grow the collection based on customer feedback.

The seven-year-old shop prioritizes attention to where and how the clothes are being made. "It is our mission to source products from designers who are mindful of both people and planet," says owner Andrea Allen. "This means that they are manufacturing in ways that support the welfare of all involved in the process. For products that are manufactured in the USA, it is easier for us to follow the ethical practices of the manufacturers. For designers who import from India, China and Southeast Asia, we work to ensure that these factories are providing safe and fair working conditions and living wages to their employees."

In addition to donating one percent of all sales to For the Planet (an environmental non-profit focused on connecting dollars with doers to protect the planet), Allen and her co-owner/husband Leonard want to do more—they strive to be all-inclusive.