Slide Show: Portland Monthly's Total Brewclipse PDX

An Astronomical Party!

Photography by Jason DeSomer 8/15/2017 at 4:39pm

This summer, a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse will travel through Oregon. In anticipation of this momentous act of nature, and in celebration of Portland Monthly's Beers of Summer feature, 600+ lovers of outer space and beer came to The Redd for Total Brewclipse PDX. This out-of-this world party featured our editors’ favorite brews, Reyka Vodka's Moon-inspired cocktail, Olympia Provisions, 1927 S'mores, tarot readings by Erin Aquarian, horoscope readings by Julia Bray, and a cozy fire pit. After the sun set, a psychedelic light show lit up The Redd, while Norman and DJ Tim Blanchard helped the crowd find a whole lot of soul and funk. OMSI inspired this starstruck crowd with a real eclipse education, and the raffle proceeds benefited the crowdfunding campaign to refurbish their beloved Planetarium. 

Brewclipse brewers included:

Base Camp Brewing CompanyBlue Moon Brewing CompanyBreakside Brewery, Burnside Brewing Co.Crispin Cider CompanyEcliptic BrewingEx Novo Brewing CompanyFat Head’s BreweryGreat Notion BrewingLaurelwood Brew PubPelican BrewingPortland SangriaRosenstadt BrewerySasquatch BrewerySaint Archer BreweryScout BeerThe Commons BreweryZoiglhaus Brewing Company

A very special thank you to our presenting sponsor Blue Moon and supporting sponsors Reyka Vodka and Delta Air Lines, and to The Redd for hosting such a fabulous bash. Major thanks to Hollywood Lights for illuminating this event, Olympia Provisions for their grill mastery, and all the volunteers who made it possible. 

