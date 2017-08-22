2017 Bridgetown Bash

On June 23rd over 500 people joined together to raise $615,000 at the Vital Life Foundation’s Sixth Annual BridgeTown Bash. The theme was Oregon Movies; celebrating classics like Goonies, Animal House, The Shining and Free Willy. Costume contest, food carts, movie trivia, and surprise entertainment are just a few elements that made for a blockbuster night. Vital Life supports organizations and programs that provide meaning and vitality in the lives of seniors and sta members living and working in long term care.