2017 Bridgetown Bash

On June 23rd over 500 people joined together to raise $615,000 at the Vital Life Foundation’s Sixth Annual BridgeTown Bash.

By Portland Pages 8/22/2017 at 5:27pm

On June 23rd over 500 people joined together to raise $615,000 at the Vital Life Foundation’s Sixth Annual BridgeTown Bash. The theme was Oregon Movies; celebrating classics like Goonies, Animal House, The Shining and Free Willy. Costume contest, food carts, movie trivia, and surprise entertainment are just a few elements that made for a blockbuster night. Vital Life supports organizations and programs that provide meaning and vitality in the lives of seniors and sta members living and working in long term care.

Vlf logolockup01 1 cbnqi3

 

