Cambia Health Solutions' Centennial Celebration
Cambia Health Solutions partnered with the City of Tacoma and Metro Parks Tacoma to celebrate the company’s legacy with a gala to recognize and honor community where it all began a century ago. Cambia leadership welcomed elected officials, current and past board members, retirees, and business partners.