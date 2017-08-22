Portland Pages
Cascade Cycling Classic
The Cascade Cycling Classic presented by Regence BlueCross BlueShield. It is the longest consecutively run elite stage race in the country and attracts most of North America’s top cyclists and teams. The quality of the race courses, the beauty of Central Oregon and the fun atmosphere has made it a perennial favorite and has the competitors returning year after year. Photos are from an event with Team Rwanda and the downtown criterium.