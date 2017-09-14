Under Armour Finally Unveils Its New Portland HQ

Baltimore-based Under Armour has unveiled its new global innovation hub in the former YMCA in Southwest Portland. In June, the company unveiled a refurbished Duniway Park, which the new HQ overlooks on SW Barbur Boulevard.

"The Under Armour Portland office (UA PDX) is home to the design, development and innovation teams, about 100 teammates, that are creating the company’s next generation Basketball, Running, Training, Golf, Sportstyle and Outdoor footwear," said Peter Ruppe, Under Armour's senior vice president for footwear, in a release. "UA PDX was created to condense and accelerate the footwear and apparel design process by connecting designers and developers with an innovation team and athlete performance analytics in real-time and around the world."

“Footwear is a key driver of our long-term growth and success,” he went on. “We’ve established a strong foundation, and now UA PDX represents a considerable leap forward towards creating leading performance footwear designed to make athletes better.”

Anticipation had been mounting over the the fate of the former YMCA building, whose exterior was revamped by Bora, the same architecture firm that designed the original saucer-shaped building that opened in 1977. Read on for more about the top-to-bottom renovation.