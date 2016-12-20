  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

Perry Pfister is the king of neon.

By Jonathan Frochtzwajg 12/20/2016 at 10:00am Published in the January 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Pomo 0117 neon featured zy0pmz

Clockwise from top: The Evergreen event space in Southeast; downtown’s Landfill Rescue Unit; J, Pfister’s first neon project; a custom sign for Southeast’s Baerlic Brewing; EASY, designed by Pfister for his own home.

Image: Courtesy Perry Pfister

You’ve seen Perry Pfister’s work. It’s hard to miss—and not just because it’s lit up by electrified gas. The neon artist’s creations illuminate storefronts all over town, including those of Stella Taco, Arbor Lodge Coffee, Pépé le Moko, Sweedeedee, and Tender Loving Empire. In the four short years he’s been working in neon light, Pfister, a.k.a. the Tiny Spoon, has made a vivid mark on the city’s nightscape.

It’s a right-place-right-time thing, explains the easygoing 33-year-old at his Kerns neighborhood studio: Portland is booming, which means new businesses and new signs. Meanwhile, neon is making a comeback. The craft—and with it, many practitioners—nearly flickered out in the ’90s, when LEDs became the cheaper option for lighting “channel letters” (think strip-mall signage). But in recent years, a niche market for custom, vintage-style neon has sparked a resurgence in the medium.

“It’s a way to make a bold statement,” Pfister observes. “If you’re going to say something as loud as possible, it would be in a light that you can see from miles away.”

Originally from New Orleans, Pfister moved to Portland a year after Katrina and eventually started screen-printing under the Tiny Spoon name. His bike commute would take him past the iconic neon signs of N Interstate Avenue: the Viking, the Alibi, the Palms. A longtime aficionado of graffiti art, Pfister was drawn to the way neon also uses typography and public space to put messages “on blast,” he says. “I was like, how can I do that?”

Pfister did a two-week workshop in the Bay Area, then struck out on his own. Years later, he’s still learning—but his “ignorance,” he says, is his edge. A teacher might advise him not to try some of his detailed, artistic flourishes; independent study means more mistakes, but also more creative work. “When I don’t have anybody to tell me differently,” Pfister says, “I push things a bit further.”

Filed under
Bars
Show Comments

Related Content

Sign On

How the Tiny Spoon Keeps the Art of Neon Alive

09/21/2016 By Claire Colby

Q&A

Multnomah Whiskey Library to WM Goods, the Secrets of Some of Portland’s Sharpest Spaces

09/21/2016 By Claire Colby

Sign On

How the Tiny Spoon Keeps the Art of Neon Alive

09/21/2016 By Claire Colby

INTERVIEW

5 Questions With Portland Penny Diner Barman Brandon Wise

12/07/2012 By Allison Jones

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Recipes

Cut the Winter Chill with Spicy Kimchi Stew and Souped-Up Soju

12/20/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Word of Mouth

How Milk Glass Mrkt Got Its Groove

12/20/2016 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Visual Art

Intestinal Fortitude as Art: Sean Healy’s Gut

12/20/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Dance

In Tahni Holt’s New Work, Dancers of Many Ages Collide

12/20/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Essentials

Kyle Morton’s Solo Album to Grimm, January’s Pop Culture Hot List

12/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 15–18

12/15/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson and Ko Ricker

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

True Crime

Three Grisly Murders Reveal the History of Sandy Boulevard

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Travel & Outdoors

Winter Relaxation: Get Away

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

12/20/2016 By Ko Ricker

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide for Travel and Outdoor Buffs

12/13/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Textile Tales

This Cascade Locks Start-Up Saves Activewear from Landfills

12/13/2016 By Webb Wright

Style & Shopping

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Hello Darkness

A Step-by-Step Guide to Float Tanks

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Health & Wellness

Top Docs

Portland's Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

12/21/2016 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Hello Darkness

A Step-by-Step Guide to Float Tanks

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Bars & Nightlife

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

RESTAURANT AND BAR UPDATES

Hop & Vine Closes, Kachka's Happy Hour Grows, Tanner Goods Introduces the Wayback, and More PDX Food News

06/28/2016 By Michelle Porter and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

Architecture

Are These Really Portland's Greatest New Buildings?

12/15/2016 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777