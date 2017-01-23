  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Music

Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Sallie Ford Changes Course

The Portland musician’s second solo album is her most confessional work to date.

By Arlo Voorhees 1/23/2017 at 4:35pm Published in the February 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Pomo 0217 sallie ford ja9wkp

Image: Courtesy Trippe Davis

Six years later, Sallie Ford can’t watch the Letterman clip anymore. “It just gets on my nerves,” the 29-year-old says of her 2011 audience with the lost king of late-night TV. It’s not that she’s embarrassed by that twanging, soulful performance with her old band, the Sound Outside. She’s just grown up, and her new album, Soul Sick, is proof. With producer Mike Coykendall at the helm, Ford’s second solo effort stirs up an ambitious ode to ’50s jukebox rock—a sound that could very well land her another late-night slot in the changed world of 2017. 

No biggie for Sallie Ford. She’s played with the Avett Brothers. The New Yorker compared her to Liz Phair and Buddy Holly. She toured Europe multiple times and then, in 2013, assembled a new, all-female backing band. After one album with that lineup, she’s gone solo with a rotating cast of musicians. Ford plans to keep it this way.

“It’s hard moving on, but I grow so much musically when I play with new people,” she says. “It’s just on to the next thing.”

The next thing: that’s pretty much Ford’s defining phrase. Born into a musical family—her dad used to play the bars in Asheville, North Carolina, and her mom, Sue Ford, released a world music album in 2003—she started with the piano, moved on to the violin, and picked up classical guitar, which morphed into the electric guitar, all before she turned 18. Twelve years since her first rock performance at an open mic in North Carolina and a decade since moving to Portland, she’s showcasing her most confessional work to date.

“I’m not talking about drinking / I’m not talking about doing drugs / I’m talking about the feeling when you feel like giving up,” she growls on Soul Sick’s opening track. Gone are her once-signature country motifs and vocal affectations. Gone too is the cocky persona she developed when she first started singing at house shows in Southeast Portland.

“I was this character. I was pretty much a kid when we started the Sound Outside,” she says. “I’m slowly peeling away layer after layer. Every album is more of me.” The result: a dark record teeming with anxiety, insecurity, and depression.

And yet Soul Sick is oddly uplifting. Ford’s menacing yowl glides over jangly guitar riffs in a transcendent collision of angst, whimsy, and rollicking melancholy—but you can still dance to it.

“The lyrics don’t really match the music,” she says. “I wanted it to be ’60s garage rock, surf rock, and doo wop.”

The album makes a brilliant and gutsy excursion to the fringes of rock and roll, and it’s unafraid of risk: not every song comes off, but the whole works as a field guide to
survival in times absurd. When I ask what line Ford thinks encapsulates the album for her, she chooses one from Soul Sick’s fifth track, “Failure.”   

“The feeling of failing is freeing,” she cites. Listen, and you’ll see what she means.

Sallie Ford plays Mississippi Studios on Saturday, Feburary 18.

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

5:10pm By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Hit List

Portland's Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hometown Pride

Oregon Wins Big at the 2017 Good Food Awards

01/24/2017 By Elise Herron

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Pour

Vitaly Paley Gives the Heathman Tearoom a Russian Makeover

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 26–29

1:52pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

Theater

Shaking the Tree Goes down the Rabbit Hole

1:48pm By Jason Buehrer

Comics

Happy 25th Birthday, Image Comics!

01/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival Unveils a Killer 2017 Lineup

01/25/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Schools 2017: Private

Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools

01/23/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Where the Wild Things Are

Five Favorite Portland Dog Parks

01/23/2017 By Rachel Ritchie

Pets: Zootopias

Day Care, Dog Walkers, and Animal Odditoriums: Pet Boarding in Portland

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pets: Pet Sitting

Four Steps to Picking the Right Pet Sitter

01/23/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Stand

A Year Ago, Armed Occupiers Seized a Wildlife Refuge in Harney County. This Oregonian Was Ready to Join.

01/23/2017 By Leah Sottile

Style & Shopping

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larsen

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Gets Political

How Portlanders Can Resist with Style

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

11:55am By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Vets

Five Portland Vet Services You Need to Know

01/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Pets: Top and Tails

A Great Vet Can Transcend the Cycle of Life

01/23/2017 By Amy Martin

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters