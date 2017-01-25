  1. Blogs
Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

Take a polar plunge, laugh at dates gone awry, and learn more about neuroscience, healthy relationships, garden design, and fermentation. (Oh, and did we mention goat yoga?)

By Molly Woodstock 1/25/2017 at 9:49am

2016 pdx plunge hi res 74 hpdaly

Polar Plunge participants dive into icy waters to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon.

Image: Jones Oliver for Special Olympics Oregon 

The Neuroscience of Pleasure and Love
What: Explore the role brain chemistry plays in our experiences of love, infatuation, addiction, pleasure, restlessness, and much more at this Science on Tap event. OHSU neuroscientist Dr. Larry Sherman will lead this Valentine’s Day-themed lecture.
Where: Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St
When: 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4
How much: $15. Buy tickets here.

“It’s Not Me, It’s You”
What: Laugh (and cringe) as comedians, activists, and storytellers share personal stories of dates going terribly, terribly wrong. This Planned Parenthood fundraiser features two different lineups over two consecutive nights—pick your favorite, or buy tickets to both!
Where: Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday–Wednesday, Feb 7–8
How much: $20–25 per night. Buy tickets here

Healthy Relationships: An Indigenous Workshop
What: Join Jillene Joseph (Gros Ventre) of Native Wellness Institute and the Future Generations Collaborative for an interactive workshop about cultivating healthy relationships. Participants can expect to discuss the impacts of intergenerational trauma, the need for healing, and steps towards successful relationships.
Where: PSU Native American Student & Community Center, 710 SW Jackson St
When: 4–9 p.m. Friday, Feb 10
How much: Free and open to all. Learn more here

Food As Medicine Symposium
What: Attend lectures by fermentation experts, herbalists, farmers, and naturopaths at the fourth annual Food As Medicine symposium. Participants will also enjoy an organic farm-to-table lunch and a vendor marketplace full of local food samples. Don't miss special guest speaker Sandor Ellix Katz, James Beard Award-winning author of The Art of Fermentation.
Where: National University of Natural Medicine, 49 SW Porter St
When: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11
How much: $85–100. Register here.

Yoga xy96xm

Surprise your sweetheart with two tickets to a wine tasting & goat yoga session.

Image: Courtesy Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga + Wine Tasting
What: Looking for an unforgettable Valentine’s date idea? Act fast, and you and your sweetie can try Oregon’s world-famous goat yoga, followed by a cuddly “goat happy hour” and wine tasting at Emerson Vineyards. You’ll enjoy Willamette Valley wine, chocolate, cheese, nuts, and of course, plenty of friendly goats.
Where: Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Rd, Monmouth, OR
When: 7–9 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, Feb 11–12
How much: $75. Buy tickets here and here.

Polaris X Topaz Trunk Show
What: Stock up on Valentine’s Day presents at this ultra-hip trunk show, which features Topaz’s line of chakra sprays, pure plant perfumes, and body care products “made in accordance with cosmic forces” from “plants, minerals, healing waters and ancient knowledge.” Hey, it can’t hurt, right?
Where: Backtalk PDX, 421 SW 10th Ave
When: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12
How much: Free to attend.

Grow Your Own Produce: Planning, Design, and Framework
What: Spend your Valentine’s Day learning how to design and optimize your garden from permaculture pro Marisha Auerbach. If you’re really digging it, consider joining Auerbach’s 10-class series about growing your own produce.
Where: People’s Food Co-op, 3029 SE 21st Ave
When: 7–9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 14
How much: $25, or $100 for a five-class series. Learn more here. 

Polar Plunge Portland
What: Raise money for Special Olympics Oregon by pledging to plunge into the icy waters of Broughton Beach. The annual fundraiser includes an optional 5k walk/run, a costume contest, and a hot bowl of soup for all participants.
Where: Broughton Beach, 4356 NE Marine Drive
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 25
How much: Must raise at least $50 for Special Olympics Oregon. Learn more here.

