  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Eat Here Now

Welcome to Bison Coffeehouse, Portland's Only Native American–Owned Coffee Shop

Nibble bison-shaped cookies and get an eyeful of tribal art at the Cully neighborhood café.

By Kelly Clarke 12/28/2016 at 10:35am

20161130 083443 wm6g9o

Image: Kelly Clarke

While you wait for a perfect latte or sturdy scone at Loretta Guzman’s coffee shop, you can’t help but make eye contact with the bison. It lords over the southern wall of the Cully neighborhood café, its wooly head and sharp horns surveying the room—filled with tall, squishy, deerhide-backed chairs and wooden tables that seem sized for giants. “The bison was our people’s survival, our livelihood,” says Guzman. “I want this place to represent myself and my people—past and present.”

Her explanation signals that there’s a rich vein of thought that’s gone into this supremely mellow space, which sits on a gritty stretch of Northeast Portland across from a dispensary and appliance shop. A native Portlander and member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes of Fort Hall, Idaho, Guzman's Bison Coffeehouse is a culmination of years of work, and the city’s only Native American-owned coffee shop.

Guzman is often up front pulling "strong, medium, or light" espresso shots of local Heart Roasters and Tribal Grounds, a Native-owned roaster in North Carolina, while a soundtrack of ‘70s hits wafts from the speakers. Or she’s in back, working butter into flour for a batch of rugged house biscuits. From tender ricotta cakes snowcapped with powdered sugar to rustic cream scones dotted with mango (sweet and a bit salty), everything’s baked in-house, down to the bison-shaped sugar cookies lathered in pink icing.

20161130 083014 collage w5jnd3

A handful of Bison Coffeeshop's carefully curated collection of Native American art and homespun furniture.

Image: Kelly Clarke

A handful of Portland’s greatest café hits are also here, like Bowery Bagels and Either/Or’s Tanglewood chai. But Guzman’s native ancestry is the shop’s main focus. A rack of Sho-Ban News newspapers sits next to the counter, while Native American sculptures and stencils decorate the walls—a warm vibe light years away from the newest crop of PDX coffeeshops with their concrete-and-pop-mural aesthetic. 

Guzman’s family has lived in the Alberta area since the 1960s; in 2012 the coffee industry insider began rehabbing a storage space on the Cully property her father had owned for decades. In November 2014 she opened with ornate beaded purses, carvings, and paintings galore—many of which she gathered, she says, during her travels along the pow wow trail across the United States.

20161130 083338 collage xuvdks

Bison owner Loretta Guzman with one of her housemade treats; the Bison's savory and sweet goods; tribal photos with a side of sugar and cream.

Image: Kelly Clarke

“Everything in the shop is very thought out and deliberate,” she says. “Every piece has different meanings for how they represent our people. It’s us, family, ancestors; it’s who we are.”

The big church pew bench along the northern wall? It’s a loaner from members of her father’s biker club. Her sisters reupholstered the bench in bison-patterned Pendleton blankets and tough vinyl. Her mother found a sideboard on the street, varnished and stenciled buffalo on it herself, and Loretta decorated the top with photos of their ancestors stretching back to the days of the Battle of Little Bighorn.

Since opening the space, it has evolved as a hub for the working-class Cully neighborhood, hosting Native and community events, from Coffee With A Cop meet-ups and holiday visits with Native American Solte Santa to spearheading major efforts to raise money and supplies for Standing Rock.

But a visit on any random day can be a bit of an education—a fresh perspective on old, old Portland culture with a strong cup of coffee.

Bison Coffeehouse
3941 NE Cully Blvd
503-288-3941
bisoncoffeehouse.com
6 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday 
8 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday–Sunday

Filed under
Coffee & Tea, Northeast Portland
Show Comments

Related Content

BEAN SCENE

Bean Heaven at Cup & Bar: Where Coffee and Chocolate Collide

04/21/2015 By Rachel Davidson

BEAN SCENE

Ristretto Is Handing Out Free Coffee All Weekend Long

09/17/2015 By Katie Vaughan

BEER BULLETIN

Not Your Granddaddy's Coffee Beer

02/14/2014 By Nathan Tucker

BEAN SCENE

Four Reasons to Sip at Coffeehouse Northwest

11/24/2015 By Karen Brooks

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Honky Tonk Taco to Become an OP Wurst

12/28/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Interview

Q&A: Jasper Shen, Dumpling Master

12/28/2016 By Ko Ricker

Eat Here Now

Welcome to Bison Coffeehouse, Portland's Only Native American–Owned Coffee Shop

12/28/2016 By Kelly Clarke

News To Chew

Pok Pok to Open Fifth Location, Pine Street Market Shuffles, Plus More PDX Food News

12/27/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Year in Review

The Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings of 2016

12/27/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 29–Jan 1

12/28/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year at One (or All?) of These Portland Parties

12/28/2016 By Jason Buehrer

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 22–25

12/22/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson, Ko Ricker, and Webb Wright

Visual Art

Intestinal Fortitude as Art: Sean Healy’s Gut

12/20/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Dance

In Tahni Holt’s New Work, Dancers of Many Ages Collide

12/20/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Longreads

Portland Monthly's Top Longreads of 2016

12/22/2016 By Portland Monthly Staff

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Get Away

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

12/20/2016 By Ko Ricker

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Hit List

Where to Eat at PDX

12/14/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Style & Shopping

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

Adorable Kidswear to Hand-Drawn Tarot Decks, January’s Best Local Stuff

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy New Year with These Local Wellness Events

12/27/2016 By Molly Woodstock

New Year, New You

Portland Wellness Pros Share Resolution Inspiration

12/27/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Ten Reasons Not to Focus on Your Weight in the New Year

12/27/2016 By Hilary Kinavey and Dana Sturtevant

Top Docs

Portland's Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

12/21/2016 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

RESTAURANT AND BAR UPDATES

Hop & Vine Closes, Kachka's Happy Hour Grows, Tanner Goods Introduces the Wayback, and More PDX Food News

06/28/2016 By Michelle Porter and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

Architecture

Are These Really Portland's Greatest New Buildings?

12/15/2016 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777