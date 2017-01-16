Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

We’re all sick of the snow. The joy of soft, powdery flakes piling up in yards for snow creatures and castles has officially overstayed its welcome, by, like, a lot. But as many of us feel the frustration of being cooped inside turning into some ungodly combination of Kathy Bates in Misery and Jack Nicholson in The Shining, this snowpocolypse is threatening to turn into an actual apocalypse for Portland business owners. January, already the bleakest retail month of the year, has become downright scary—shops have been forced to close for days on end, leaving hourly workers without pay and shop owners, already operating on often razor-thin margins, in a dangerous spot.

Sarah Shaoul, owner of cute N Mississippi Avenue kids' boutique Black Wagon, has collaborated with a number of neighborhood businesses to offer 10-percent-off gift certificates in an effort to increase cash flow into the local retail community. Given that Portland recently saw a big streak of closures of longtime local shops and restaurants, I implore you to pop into your corner shop and buy something.

Here's Shaoul's full statement:

“Small business is the economic engine for the City of Portland. When our small businesses face challenges, it has long lasting reach and impact on our great City.

This 2016-17 Winter Weather has had a significantly negative impact on our small business community. This lack of economic activity drains tax base and curtails further spending with all businesses that provide materials to those businesses, from food vendors and marketing professionals to professional printers and bookkeepers. Even if businesses are able to open their doors, employees are losing hours due to everything from inability to get to work to not enough business to justify their attendance.

We’ve organized a number of small businesses across industries, from retail and restaurant to service businesses to offer 10% discounts on gift certificate purchases made thru January 25th, 2017. It is our hope that the greater Portland Community, who has always been a great lover and supporter of their small business community, enjoys the opportunity to save a little at some of their favorite businesses, while lending a huge support to Portland’s businesses and economy!

Please check with individual businesses as these discounted gift certificates may not be available for use in conjunction with other offers, coupons and discounts.

AND this is just a small list of the amazing list of Portland’s small businesses. Please be sure to celebrate and support all the businesses you can this month and always!

Thank you again!

We love our customers!”