  1. Blogs
  2. On The Town

Comics

Happy 25th Birthday, Image Comics!

The recent Portland transplant celebrates its birthday with signings all over town.

By Fiona McCann 1/25/2017 at 5:06pm

Imagecomicscover svbwkv

Rat Queens Volume 1 cover. 

Image: Image Comics

Mark it on your calendar, comics fans: Wednesday, February 1 is Image Comics Day, and Portland is where the party is.  

The publishing powerhouse—created on February 1, 1992 by seven comics writers who put creator-owned comics at the center of their business—celebrates its 25th birthday with signings at comic bookstores all over town.  

Image Comics, which counts Invincible, The Walking Dead, and Saga among its published series, relocated to Portland from Berkley, California last year. Publisher Eric Stephenson says the seeds were planted for a Portland move back in January 2016, when he was on a work trip to the Rose City.

“I was in town and I mentioned to a couple of friends that I was thinking about going up to Seattle and checking it out with an eye towards moving up there, and they were like, ‘You know, you should really spend some more time here before you make that decision.’”

Stephenson took them at their word and began looking around this city. He liked what he found—and he wasn’t alone.

“I went back [to San Francisco] really thinking about it," he says. "And a couple of staff members who were on the trip came back and were like, ‘Hey, is there any chance of moving to Portland?’ I said, ‘Wow, you really liked it that much?’”

The answer? “‘Oh yeah, we want to move to Portland.’”

One of Image’s founders and partners, Jim Valentino, was already a Portlander. And the fact that this town has such a thriving comics scene—it’s the home base of comic titans Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, and David Walker, among others—didn’t hurt.

“There are a lot of writers and artists who live in the area, and there’s really nothing like that in the Bay Area,” says Stephenson, who points out how many comics artists and writers had left the Bay since the dot-com boom of the late '90s. “I think there’s something to being able to invite people up to the office and talk about stuff in person as opposed to doing it over the phone or by email, or to meet up with people after work. Establishing a connection with people is really cool.”

The publisher found space in Northwest Portland's Montgomery Park Building, opening for business earlier this month. As part of the 25th birthday celebrations—all happening Wednesday, February 1—Floating World Comics will host a signing with Stephenson and the Image Comics creators Joe Keatinge, Sloane Leong, Leila del Duca, Emi Lenox, Brandon Graham, and Farel Dalrymple from 6–8 p.m. Southeast’s Excalibur will host Kurt Busiek, while North Mississippi’s Bridge City will have a signing with Joseph Bergin III at 5 p.m. Kelly Sue deConnick and Matt Fraction will be at Books with Pictures, while Cosmic Monkey hosts Steve Lieber at 11 a.m. and Tony Parker at noon.

Plus, keep an eye on the Image Comics website for more announcements about 25th birthday giveaways and promotions.

Filed under
Comics
Show Comments

Related Content

PROFILE

As a Comic Book Writer, David Walker Finds Both His Medium and His Moment

04/22/2016 By Fiona McCann

OREGON WOMAN 2016

Two Fierce Oregon Women Who Insist on Defining Themselves

02/23/2016 By Marty Patail

CULTUREPHILE

PDX Comics Kingpin Brian Michael Bendis Makes His Next Move

01/05/2015 By Aaron Scott

Mudroom

Ink City

03/23/2012 By Marty Patail

Eat & Drink

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

5:10pm By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Hit List

Portland's Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hometown Pride

Oregon Wins Big at the 2017 Good Food Awards

01/24/2017 By Elise Herron

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Pour

Vitaly Paley Gives the Heathman Tearoom a Russian Makeover

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 26–29

1:52pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

Theater

Shaking the Tree Goes down the Rabbit Hole

1:48pm By Jason Buehrer

Comics

Happy 25th Birthday, Image Comics!

01/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival Unveils a Killer 2017 Lineup

01/25/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Schools 2017: Private

Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools

01/23/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Where the Wild Things Are

Five Favorite Portland Dog Parks

01/23/2017 By Rachel Ritchie

Pets: Zootopias

Day Care, Dog Walkers, and Animal Odditoriums: Pet Boarding in Portland

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pets: Pet Sitting

Four Steps to Picking the Right Pet Sitter

01/23/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Stand

A Year Ago, Armed Occupiers Seized a Wildlife Refuge in Harney County. This Oregonian Was Ready to Join.

01/23/2017 By Leah Sottile

Style & Shopping

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larsen

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Gets Political

How Portlanders Can Resist with Style

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

11:55am By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Vets

Five Portland Vet Services You Need to Know

01/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Pets: Top and Tails

A Great Vet Can Transcend the Cycle of Life

01/23/2017 By Amy Martin

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters