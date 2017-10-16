  1. Features
  2. Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

Peggy Maguire wants you to have the hard conversations.

By Katie Vaughan 10/16/2017 at 10:23am Published in the November 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

1117 laf peggy maguire hswlsv

Image: Courtesy Joni Kabana

Peggy Maguire says she learned the hard way: we don’t talk about end-of-life care soon enough. When she was a 23-year-old law student at Lewis & Clark, her father died of lung cancer.

“I wish we had spent time thinking about the quality of his final weeks,” she recalls. “The person who dropped me off at school was not the same person by Christmas.”

Maguire is an evangelist for providing end-of-life care to patients with life-threatening illnesses or injuries. In addition to working full time at Cambia Health Solutions, Maguire leads four executive boards: she serves as Cambia Health Foundation’s president, executive vice chair of Doernbecher Children’s Hospital’s board of trustees, national board chair for Friends of the Children, and board chair at Start Making a Reader Today (SMART). She has also established herself as a fundraising star. In 2015, she landed a grant of $4.8 million for Doernbecher’s Bridges Program, which serves children with life-threatening conditions; a $14.8 million endowment to the Palliative Care Center of Excellence at the University of Washington; and $7.2 million in scholarships for palliative care research programs. “She genuinely cares,” says Jim Ervin, executive director of Doernbecher’s foundation. “Her passion for helping sick kids and families is off the charts.”

“What’s missing in health care is empathy,” Maguire notes. “We want to help people have a conversation around the kitchen table, so they’re not having them for the first time in the ICU.”

Filed under
Nonprofits, Medicine
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

Pods from PSU’s Center for Public Interest Design might be tiny, but the idea’s big.

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

Students get dirty with Ecology in Classrooms & Outdoors.

How Antoinette Edwards Takes Care of Portland's At-Risk Youth

It's been over four decades, and she's not giving up.

Ed Blackburn Looks Back On 25 Years at Central City Concern

The retiring executive director has devoted his career to working with the homeless.

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

Up next? The nonprofit is buying Movie Madness.

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

The green nonprofit makes conservation profitable.

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

After a child’s avoidable death, Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center came together in her name.

The Oregon Jewish Museum’s April Slabosheski Teaches Living History

The 28-year-old has risen quickly at the nonprofit, which moved to a much larger space in the Pearl this year.

How One Nonprofit Tackles the Gender Gap in Portland Tech

With twice as many men as women working in local tech, PDXWIT aims to right the balance (cocktails in hand).

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

For Our House regulars, one’s ready to talk, one’s ready to snuggle.

How a Team of Portlanders Took On Trump's Travel Ban to Help a Sick Baby

The four-month-old made it from Iran to OHSU for heart surgery.

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Pastrami Zombie to Open Brick-and-Mortar on E Burnside

5:04pm By Benjamin Tepler

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Restaurants 2017

Here Are Portland Monthly's Best Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Best Restaurants 2017

Portland’s Best New Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas By Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Best Restaurants 2017: Eat Here Now

5 Portland Food Carts We Just Can't Quit

10/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Dining Guide

These Are Portland’s 50 Essential Sit-Down Restaurants Right Now

10/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This November

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Tender Loving Empire Marks a Decade of Music

10/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Soccer

The Portland Thorns Are Thiiiiiiissss Close to a Championship

10/12/2017 By Katelyn Best

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Top Nonprofits

Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

10/16/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Volunteer

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Best New Nonprofit

How One Nonprofit Tackles the Gender Gap in Portland Tech

10/16/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Emerging Leader

The Oregon Jewish Museum’s April Slabosheski Teaches Living History

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Travel & Outdoors

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Most with the Least

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

10/16/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Media

A Smart New Portland-Based Magazine Covers Travel for Women of Color

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson Illustrations by Lisk Feng

Getaway

Discover Nevada’s True Gold: Wild Land Art and Family-Friendly Outdoor Adventures

10/16/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

11:18am By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Light a Fire 2017: Game-Changing Project

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

Could This Cruddy Swatch of Concrete Become a Riverside Paradise?

10/16/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Terminal 1%

Welcome to the Portland Airport's Brand-New Elite Terminal

10/16/2017 By Katelyn Best

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe