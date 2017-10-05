  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater & Performance

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

Left Hook is set in the historically African American Albina neighborhood. We talked to director Damaris Webb.

By Kayla Brock 10/5/2017 at 9:11am

Lefthook vanportmosaic boxinghand shawntesimms k3laiq

Image: Courtesy Vanport Mosaic

In the early 1970s, North Portland's Albina district was a hub of thriving African American businesses: home to popular dance venue the Cotton Club, Bill's Grocery store, and the Williams Avenue YWCA, not to mention thousands of African Americans who had made this corner of the city their home. Then, in March 1971, plans were signed to expand Legacy Emanuel Hospital, prompting the demolition of about 300 homes—mainly occupied by African American families, who had to relocate.

That was just the beginning of dramatically transforming neighborhood demographics, changes that continue to the present day. It’s also the starting point for Left Hook, a play by Rich Rubin and directed by Damaris Webb. First unveiled at this year's Fertile Ground festival, it's now being presented as a staged reading in Northeast Portland.

The storyline condenses years of history into a matter of months, highlighting the Legacy Emanuel expansion, the Black Panther movement, and Portland’s once famous black boxing community in the Albina district.

“Our mission is to tell stories of the Pacific Northwest that are underrepresented, or not often heard in the dominant paradigm," Webb says. "Stories that have existed and been told, but are often not acknowledged the way some other stories are."

The play, which has an all-black cast, follows the Left Hook Boxing Club as its members face challenges to their American dream. The particular club is fictional, but it mines real and personal stories of people who were connected to the once-renowned boxing scene.

Webb, who is also an actor, spent seven years of her life boxing and even made it to the Golden Gloves—the annual amateur boxing competition—in the early '90s. She lived in New York for 26 years before returning to Portland, where she grew up. 

“When I was in New York, I wasn’t a black actor or a black director or specifically concerned with making works about racial justice,” says Webb. “But when I came back to Portland, I had my solo show, The Box Marked Black [about her life growing up with a white mother and black father], and that started this kind of ‘Who am I here?’ reinvention.”

That “reinvention” has involved multiple theater productions, with Webb working to investigate social issues and invigorate political change. Her previous collaboration with Rubin was on 2016's Cottonwood in the Flood, which focused on the building and destruction of the city of Vanport.

“It’s a wonderful thing when you can have a working relationship as a director with a playwright," Webb says. “I’m really grateful for his trust in me. He cares very deeply and he’s also very aware, as a white male from the East Coast originally, that he does not ever presume to be the expert in this storytelling of the African American experience in the Pacific Northwest. He’s very clear about that.”

Following this staged reading, Left Hook is slated to receive a full, three-week production at the Vanport Mosaic Festival in May 2018.

Left Hook

7 p.m. Fri, Oct 13, Westminster Presbyterian Church Sanctuary (NE 16th and Schuyler), $10 suggested

Filed under
Activism, North Portland
Show Comments

Related Content

Film

A Riverside Moviehouse Breathes on the Embers of Portland's Film Underground

09/13/2017 By Fiona McCann

Portland Pages

The Duniway Reveal

06/29/2017 By Portland Pages

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Entertaining

You, Too, Can Make the Pierogi of Portland Punk Legend and Lore

09/13/2017 By Liz Crain Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Cheese

The Wedge Cheese Festival Returns for 2017

10/02/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Sept 28–Oct 5

09/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

The People’s Pig to Fire Up Second Location on E Burnside

09/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Arts & Culture

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

9:11am By Kayla Brock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 5–8

9:00am By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Hannah Bonnie

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Benefits

Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, and More Join Forces in Portland

09/28/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 28–Oct 1

09/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Travel & Outdoors

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Essay

Massive Growth Is Transforming Portland. What Do We Need to Do Next?

09/21/2017 By Randy Gragg Illustrations by Matteo Berton

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe