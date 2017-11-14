  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Business

Two Portlanders Team Up to Fund Female and Black Start-Ups

Fund a Founder wants to help bankroll female and black creators by selling T-shirts.

By Kayla Brock 11/14/2017 at 3:31pm

Fund a founder tshirt campaign 1 e8zkvu

Fund a Founder sells custom T-shirts to raise capital for black and female start-ups.

Image: Courtesy Fund a Founder

Thirty-three-year-old Marceau Michael says he's never lived a traditional life. Born to Haitian immigrants, raised in New York, and a Portland Community College dropout, Michael became an interpreter for the deaf community.

“I believe I’m an outlier,” he says. “I believe that I have the element of surprise. Whatever ideas people had built up in their heads about me, I’m not any of those things. I know that for a fact.”

In March 2016, Michael visited some friends for a week in Brooklyn after coming back to the US early from a disappointing trip to South Africa. While sleeping on their couch, he hatched a concept for an on­-demand staffing platform. His friends encouraged him to pursue the idea. Back in Portland, after months of research, Michael attended Techstars Startup Weekend last November, an event that helps new start-ups apply their ideas. From there, his tech start-up grew into a platform for local businesses to request on-demand labor specifically within the food industry. He called it Werkhorse.

But the biggest setback? Funding.

“There is this empowerment of starting your own company, and then there is this powerlessness of 'I need funding and I’m back at the mercy of someone else,'” Michael says.  

As Michael discovered, that problem is depressingly common. Black founders made up only 1 percent of funded start-ups, even though they make up 11 percent of the overall US population, according to a venture capital database report by CB Insight. Overall, only 8 percent of funded founders were female.

To create great tech costs money. It doesn’t just happen,” says Michael. “There’s this elephant in the room that it is too risky to invest in black founders. You get all this traction, but people kind of jerk you around.”

Fund a founder tshirt campaign 4 drve26

Fund a Founder cofounders Kathryn Brown and Marceau Michael

Image: Courtesy Fund a Founder

Fast-forward to now. Michael has cofounded Fund a Founder with another local entrepreneur, Kathryn Brown. The idea is simple: sell custom T-shirts to raise money for start-up companies as well as bring awareness to black and female start-ups. The pair hope to build Portland’s black start-up tech scene alongside example organizations such as Jamila Tai’s Tiny Tech Academy, which promotes diversity in tech and provides children access to computer science education.

Two designers—Portlander Zephan Knaus and Will Henry in Atlanta—have so far created a variety of T-shirts, sweaters, long-sleeves, and even crop tops for Michael and Brown’s online shop. A new design will appear every four weeks.

“You spend your entire life hoping people see you as just you without putting black before it,” Michael says. “We’re not just looking to solve problems that affect black people. We have ideas that are bigger than that and we can do big things that are outside of sports and entertainment."

He goes on: "I think Portland is a prime place for diverse entrepreneurs to shine, and I would love to be a part of that revolution where it can become a place people flock to.”

Shirts start at $50. Visit fundafounder.org for details.

Filed under
Diversity, Start-Ups
Show Comments

Related Content

Tech

A Radical New Tech Start-Up Movement Gathers in Portland This Week

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Zebras, Ride!

Step Aside, Unicorn. A Portlander Sets Out to Breed a Saner Start-Up.

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Farm to Table

This Food Delivery System Is the Next Big Thing You’ve Never Heard Of

11/03/2017 By Chad Walsh

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Bar Casa Vale Revamps with New Chef, New Menu

11/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Intersectional Shopping

My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

11/09/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Farm to Table

This Food Delivery System Is the Next Big Thing You’ve Never Heard Of

11/03/2017 By Chad Walsh

Breaking News

You Can Soon Devour This Delicious Burger at Pioneer Courthouse Square

11/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Bars

20 Essential Portland Bars

11/02/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Arts & Culture

Theater

Don't Throw Away Your Shot: Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale This Friday

11/13/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Music

Dead Moon's Fred Cole Was One of the Greatest Northwest Rock Singers Ever

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Intersectional Shopping

My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

11/09/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Nov 9–12

11/09/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Eleanor Van Buren, and Hannah Bonnie

Literary Festival

Who Are the Writers Psyched to See at Wordstock?

11/08/2017 By Fiona McCann

Video Games

Polybius: The Most Dangerous Arcade Game in the World

11/08/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

News & City Life

Business

Two Portlanders Team Up to Fund Female and Black Start-Ups

3:31pm By Kayla Brock

Architecture

A Portland Architect Wants to Erect the Tallest Skyscraper on the West Coast

1:00pm By Marty Patail

Music

Dead Moon's Fred Cole Was One of the Greatest Northwest Rock Singers Ever

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Tech

A Radical New Tech Start-Up Movement Gathers in Portland This Week

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Video Games

Polybius: The Most Dangerous Arcade Game in the World

11/08/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Travel & Outdoors

Design

Get Snowed In at this Ridiculously Cozy Mount Hood Cabin

3:27pm By Anya Rehon

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Style & Shopping

Business

Two Portlanders Team Up to Fund Female and Black Start-Ups

3:31pm By Kayla Brock

Intersectional Shopping

My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

11/09/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Lookbook

Stop Everything and Look at These Amazing Portland-Made Leather Goods

11/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Shops

15 Perfectly Portland Shops in the N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Farm to Table

This Food Delivery System Is the Next Big Thing You’ve Never Heard Of

11/03/2017 By Chad Walsh

Sports

The Rose City Rollers Need to Find a New Arena to Survive

11/02/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Health News

The Portlander’s Guide to Obamacare Open Enrollment

11/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Impossible Burger Now Courting Omnivores at 6 Portland Restaurants

10/27/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

10/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Best Bars

20 Essential Portland Bars

11/02/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Activities

5 Places to Play in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Food & Drink

Where to Eat & Drink in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Design

Get Snowed In at this Ridiculously Cozy Mount Hood Cabin

3:27pm By Anya Rehon

Architecture

A Portland Architect Wants to Erect the Tallest Skyscraper on the West Coast

1:00pm By Marty Patail

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: N Mississippi/Williams

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe