Have a Healthy, Happy March with These Local Wellness Events

Learn mindfulness techniques, meatless recipes, herbal remedies, wheel building skills, and ways to be a better transgender ally.

By Molly Woodstock 2/23/2017 at 11:00am

Matthew costa ghqqrv

Sprint through downtown Portland in a sea of green at the annual Shamrock Run.

Image: Matthew Costa via Flickr

Queer and Trans AcroYoga
What: Learn the foundations of AcroYoga in a space that is safe and welcoming to queer and transgender folks.
Where: Om Movement Studio, 14 NE 10th 
When: Saturday, March 4, 5:30–7 p.m.
How much:  $10–20. Register here

Putting the T in Equality
What: In light of the Trump administration’s recent actions, it’s now more important than ever to be a proactive ally for transgender Oregonians. Learn the most effective ways to support and advocate for transgender folks this Basic Rights Oregon event.
Where: First Christian Church, 1314 SW Park
When: Sunday, March 5, 6:30–9 p.m.
How much: Free! Register here.

Reproductive Health Access Gaps
What: Since releasing its galvanizing Count Her In report last fall, the Women’s Foundation of Oregon has been hosting a series of talks exploring the most pressing obstacles facing female Oregonians. This community discussion will focus on ways to close the gaps in reproductive healthcare access across our state.
Where: Women’s Foundation of Oregon, 221 NW 2nd Ave, Suite 302
When: Wednesday, March 8, 8:30–10:30 a.m.
How much:  Free. Suggested donation of $15. Register here or learn more here.

Women’s Health Q&A 
What: Ask questions about hormones, stress, mammograms, menopause, cholesterol, and any other health topics, and learn the answers from a panel of wellness professionals: Nicole Wilson of Pearl Chiropractic, Dr. Samantha Brody of Evergreen Natural Health Centre, and retired cardiologist Alison Fulmer.
Where: Hyatt Training Studio, 1622 NW 15th 
When: Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m.
How much: $20. Register here

Wheel Building 101
What: Attend a free 90-minute wheel building demonstration and Q&A led by Jude Gerace, founder of Portland’s Sugar Wheel Works. Kids are welcome! (Plus, read more about Sugar and other Portland women in the bike industry here.)
Where: Sugar Wheel Works, 3808 N. Williams #134 
When: Wednesday, March 15, 6:15–7:45 p.m.
How much: Free. Register here

 

We build dream wheels.

A post shared by Sugar Wheel Works (@sugarwheelworks) on

A Mindful Pause: Sip & Savor
What: Learn the basics of mindfulness and intentional breathing from professional mindfulness consultant Suzanne Bigelow, while enjoying a soothing cup of loose-leaf tea from Jasmine Pearl.
Where: The Jasmine Pearl, 724 NE 22nd 
When: Sunday, March 19, 1–2:30 p.m.
How much: $20. Register here

Shamrock Run Portland
What: You’ve been running in the cold, wet, and dark for months now. Celebrate the coming of spring and a late St. Patty’s day with a half marathon, 15k, 8k, or 5k through Waterfront Park. Join the sea of green and run through downtown Portland.
Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park
When: Sunday, March 19, 6:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
How Much: $44–95 for adults, $15 for kidsRegister here.

MeatLess with Kristie Middleton
What: Pick up a copy of Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live—One Meal at a Time and settle in for an informative talk by Kristie Middleton, senior food policy director for the Humane Society of the United States. This event is perfect for omnivores looking to lessen their consumption of animal products without giving them up entirely.
Where: Annie Bloom’s Books, 7834 SW Capitol Hwy
When: Tuesday, March 21, 7–8 p.m.
How much: Free! More info here.

Herbal Remedies for Springtime
What: Discover how certain plants can benefit your seasonal health (and fit into urban ecology) in this hands-on, project-based class led by horticulture expert Katie Heyn.
Where: Bee Thinking, 1744 SE Hawthorne
When: Wednesday, March 22, 6–9 p.m.
How much: $40. Register here. 

LGBT, Women's Health
