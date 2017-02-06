Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

As part of Art + Identity + Resistance, catch Milagro's production of Swimming While Drowning, which follows two Latinx youth in a LGBTQ homeless shelter. Image: Courtesy Russell J. Young

Through Feb 24, Eutectic Gallery

This multi-media exhibition, featuring work from self-identified nasty women, has been touring the world since its debut in NYC last month, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Feb 7–14, ridepdw.com

For one straight week, local bike company Portland Design Works—which makes some of the snazziest fenders and cutest bottle cages out there, in addition to a ton of other great gear—will donate 100 percent (!) of proceeds to the ACLU.

4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 8, Women’s Foundation of Oregon

Join a community discussion about ways to address systemic racism in Oregon, featuring panelists Carma Corcoran of Indian Law Summer School, Se-ah-dom Edmo of the Western States Center, Shadiin Garcia of Shoreline Consulting, and Zeenia Junkeer of NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon.

5–7 p.m. Friday, Feb 10, UNA Gallery

How can you deal with micro-aggressions and discrimination in the workplace? That's the topic of this panel discussion, which will be followed by live performances. Tea and sweets provided.

10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11, Books With Pictures

Stock up on delicious treats for you and your valentine at this ACLU of Oregon fundraiser.

7:30–10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11, Milagro Theatre

Attend Swimming While Drowning—a play about two Latinx youth in a LGBTQ homeless shelter—and then stick around for an art showcase featuring queer and trans folks of color.

8 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, Off the Waffle

Belgian waffles to celebrate "the women in our lives and in our community”? And to benefit Bitch Media? Seems like a collision of great ideas.

7–9 p.m. Monday, Feb 13, Curious Comedy Theater

This Don’t Shoot PDX fundraiser hosted by Revolution Comedy features sets from Curtis Cook, Jon Washington, and Jake Silberman.

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 14, Sentinel Hotel. $80. Reservations only.

Top Chef heartthrob Doug Adams and Jen Quist, the team behind downtown’s much-anticipated Bullard restaurant, throw an over-the-top bash for the “V-Day haters and the caviar lovers” to benefit Planned Parenthood. They’re going all out, people: red carnations on the communal tables, ’80s/’90s love (and breakup) classics on the sound system, and Adams serving everything from fried chicken skins to butter-poached lobster with truffles from a pop-up kitchen right in the space. SWOON.

8–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 16, Shout House

This new monthly variety show aims to teach tools for effective resistance through music, theater, comedy, poetry, and skill sharing. Admission is free, and donations will benefit the Civil Liberties Defense Center.

8­–11 p.m. Sunday, Feb 19, Mississippi Pizza Pub

Support Planned Parenthood by filling up on pizza and dancing to the music of two Portland jazz bands.