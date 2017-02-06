  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

Eat waffles to benefit Bitch Media, catch a resistance-themed variety show, and learn about systemic racism and workplace discrimination.

By Portland Monthly Staff 2/6/2017 at 2:17pm

Swd 784web 784x417 iunogg

As part of Art + Identity + Resistance, catch Milagro's production of Swimming While Drowning, which follows two Latinx youth in a LGBTQ homeless shelter.

Image: Courtesy Russell J. Young

Nasty Women Art Exhibition

Through Feb 24, Eutectic Gallery
This multi-media exhibition, featuring work from self-identified nasty women, has been touring the world since its debut in NYC last month, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

PDW Supports the ACLU

Feb 7–14, ridepdw.com
For one straight week, local bike company Portland Design Works—which makes some of the snazziest fenders and cutest bottle cages out there, in addition to a ton of other great gear—will donate 100 percent (!) of proceeds to the ACLU.

Eight That Can’t Wait Discussion Series: Systemic Racism

4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 8, Women’s Foundation of Oregon
Join a community discussion about ways to address systemic racism in Oregon, featuring panelists Carma Corcoran of Indian Law Summer School, Se-ah-dom Edmo of the Western States Center, Shadiin Garcia of Shoreline Consulting, and Zeenia Junkeer of NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon.

Micro-Aggressions: Panel and Performance

5–7 p.m. Friday, Feb 10, UNA Gallery
How can you deal with micro-aggressions and discrimination in the workplace? That's the topic of this panel discussion, which will be followed by live performances. Tea and sweets provided.

Sweet Bites for Civil Rights: ACLU Benefit Bake Sale

10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11, Books With Pictures
Stock up on delicious treats for you and your valentine at this ACLU of Oregon fundraiser. 

Art + Identity + Resistance

7:30–10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11, Milagro Theatre
Attend Swimming While Drowning—a play about two Latinx youth in a LGBTQ homeless shelter—and then stick around for an art showcase featuring queer and trans folks of color. 

Off the Waffle's First Annual Galentines Day

8 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, Off the Waffle
Belgian waffles to celebrate "the women in our lives and in our community”? And to benefit Bitch Media? Seems like a collision of great ideas.

Stand Up for Don’t Shoot PDX

7–9 p.m. Monday, Feb 13, Curious Comedy Theater
This Don’t Shoot PDX fundraiser hosted by Revolution Comedy features sets from Curtis Cook, Jon Washington, and Jake Silberman.

Kiss From A Rose” – Seal, 1994 Dinner

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 14, Sentinel Hotel. $80. Reservations only.
Top Chef heartthrob Doug Adams and Jen Quist, the team behind downtown’s much-anticipated Bullard restaurant, throw an over-the-top bash for the “V-Day haters and the caviar lovers” to benefit Planned Parenthood. They’re going all out, people: red carnations on the communal tables, ’80s/’90s love (and breakup) classics on the sound system, and Adams serving everything from fried chicken skins to butter-poached lobster with truffles from a pop-up kitchen right in the space. SWOON.

Resist! The Variety Show!

8–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 16, Shout House
This new monthly variety show aims to teach tools for effective resistance through music, theater, comedy, poetry, and skill sharing. Admission is free, and donations will benefit the Civil Liberties Defense Center

Planned Parenthood Benefit: The Juleps and the Little Big Band

8­–11 p.m. Sunday, Feb 19, Mississippi Pizza Pub
Support Planned Parenthood by filling up on pizza and dancing to the music of two Portland jazz bands. 

Filed under
Activism, Nonprofits
Show Comments

Related Content

Light a Fire 2016: Best New Nonprofit

Curriculum of Cuisine Teaches Portland’s High School Kids Healthy Choices

10/10/2016 By Ben Tepler

REPORT

Will Phil Knight's Cancer Challenge Hurt Oregon Charities?

06/02/2014 By Nena Baker

DISPATCH

How A Portland Vet Found Peace in Fly-Fishing

12/21/2015 By Katie Vaughan

Politics

Portland Grabs Back: Photos from the Women's March

01/23/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Eat & Drink

First Look

First Look: Nomad.PDX Fires Up the Induction Burners

1:14pm By Benjamin Tepler

Comfort Food

Video: 8 Portland Comfort Food Classics to Devour Right Now

11:09am Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

Holiday Eats

Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

The Early Word on Star Chef Chris Cosentino’s Jackrabbit

02/01/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Comedy

Bridgetown Announces Initial 2017 Lineup—Plus Bonus Patton Oswalt Show

9:48am By Rebecca Jacobson

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Portland Music

A New Elliott Smith Podcast Hits Your Earbuds

02/03/2017 By Fiona McCann

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Playlist

February: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

02/02/2017 By Jason Buehrer and Rebecca Jacobson

Visual Art

This PAM Exhibit Puts African American Art Front and Center

02/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

02/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Check-In with Love

Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

10:44am By Regan Breeden

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Health & Wellness

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters