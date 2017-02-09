  1. Blogs
  2. On The Town

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 9–12

Listen to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen gab about Real Housewives, squirm at Portlanders' most embarrassing stories, and take in some Arvo Pärt, adventure films, and contemporary ballet.

By Rebecca Jacobson, Jason Buehrer, and Lauren Kershner 2/9/2017 at 10:35am

Torrent tea futchq

Newspace's current exhibit, Torrent Tea, showcases portraits of blackness and queerness.

Image: Courtesy Newspace Center for Photography

Books & Talks

Dawn Anahid MacKeen
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Powell's City of Books, FREE
The investigative journalist’s new book, The Hundred-Year Walk: An Armenian Odyssey, retraces her father’s desperate flight through Turkey and Syria as he tried to escape the Armenian genocide at the turn of the 20th century.

Paul Auster
7:30 p.m. Friday, Powell's City of Books, FREE
The divisive author—some praise his galloping, vivid plots; others claim he’s clever but empty—has just published a new novel, 4 3 2 1, which clocks in at nearly 900 pages and follows four parallel lives of the same boy. (We don’t quite get it, either.)

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
8 p.m. Friday, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $55–95
Promising “deep talk and shallow tales” (probably about Real Housewives), the journalist and late-night host put their bestie act onstage.

Sandor Ellix Katz
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Powell's City of Books, FREE
Affectionately nicknamed “Sandorkraut,” Sandor Ellix Katz is one of the biggest names in the contemporary fermentation scene. The impressively mustachioed Tennessean’s first book, 2003′s Wild Fermentation, gained a cult following and became known as the “fermentation bible.” Last year, he revitalized the book with an array of color photos and fun new recipes. He'll chat with Food Lover’s Guide to Portland author Liz Crain. For more, check out our Q&A with Katz.

Comedy

Mortified Portland
7 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16–23
Portlanders take the stage to revel in the most embarrassing moments of their youth, reading aloud childhood writings about first kisses, summer camp, and other such glorious milestones.

Dance

Interlude
7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, CoHo Theater, $15–25
Six works, six choreographers, six dancers—never has 6-6-6 been such an angelic trio. Performed by PDX Contemporary Ballet, Interlude "highlights the contrast between the skeletal body and fluidity of movement." Set to a soundtrack of violin and spoken word, this provocative piece summons women to come together in tumultuous times.

Boris and natasha dancers agrtlo

An untrained trio of male performers take the stage as the Boris & Natasha Dancers.

Image: Courtesy Jeff Forbes 

Cabaret Boris & Natasha
8 p.m. Friday–Saturday, Performance Works NW, $12–15
Choreographer and Performance Works NW director Linda Austin corrals a salon-style evening of “unruly, unconventional entertainment”—think gender binary-busting performance art, oboe music, and an all-male gaggle of nondancers.

Film

Banff Mountain Film Festival
7 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, Revolution Hall, $18–20
It’s the ultimate armchair traveling experience: heart-quickening adventure films about people doing outrageous things in the mountains.

OPENING Portland Black Film Festival
Various times Thursday–Sunday, Hollywood Theatre, $9 per screening
Pam Grier—Foxy Brown herself—headlines the fest, appearing at a 35 mm screening of 1973’s Coffy, in which she plays a vigilante nurse who hunts drug dealers. Other picks include I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck’s lauded documentary about James Baldwin, Prince concert film Sign o’ the Times, and digital restorations of two decades-old films.

OPENING Portland International Film Festival
Various times and locations Thursday–Sunday, $12 per screening ($350 festival pass)
Every February, big screens across the city get splashed with standout cinema from around the globe. It’s the biggest, baddest, and most ambitious film festival in the state, and it’s turning 40 this year, promising cinephiles nearly 100 feature films across genres and languages. For more, check out some of our festival picks.

Music

Arvo Pärt Festival
Various times and locations Thursday–Sunday, festival pass $98–165
Steep yourself in the meditative, strictly orchestrated work of the Estonian composer, with performances by new music group Third Angle, organist Bruce Neswick, and vocal ensemble Cappella Romana—and even a candlelit production of Pärt’s landmark Passio.

Cherry Glazerr
9 p.m. Thursday, Doug Fir Lounge, $12
While still in high school, Clementine Creevy caught the attention of Burger Records, eventually leading to her role as singer Margaux in Amazon’s Transparent. Her garage-pop trio's sophomore album, Apocalipstick, was released earlier this year.

Peter Mulvey
8 p.m. Friday, Alberta Rose Theatre, $17–20
Nearly nonstop touring and 20 albums have helped make Mulvey an indie folk circuit hit. Added bonus: his recent TEDx Talk about life on other planets will kinda blow your mind. 

Doubleclicks zaycbt

The Doubleclicks are ready to make some meowsic.

Image: Courtesy Jessie Kirk

The Doubleclicks
8 p.m. Sunday, Doug Fir Lounge, $15
If you’ve always thought Portland should have a nerdy sister duo who sing songs about Dungeons & Dragons while playing the cello and cat-themed toy keyboard, where have you been? Because the Doubleclicks have been around since 2011.

Theater

OPENING His Eye Is on the Sparrow
7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Gerding Theater, $25–60
Larry Parr’s “musical biography” charts the turbulent life of Ethel Waters, who defied the challenges of Jim Crow in her journey from the black vaudeville circuit to Broadway and Hollywood.

OPENING Marjorie Prime
7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25–50
Before Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, and Tim Robbins make it into a movie, catch the stage version of Jordan Harrison’s sci-fi-tinged play about aging, memory, and (ooh!) holograms.

OPENING Pen/man/ship
7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Portland Playhouse, $25–34
It’s 1896, and a group of African Americans are on a ship bound for Liberia. Hostilities mount and family secrets trickle out in Christina Anderson’s maritime drama.

OPENING Trifles and Dutchman
7:30 p.m. Friday–Sunday, Back Door Theater, $15–25
Defunkt presents an evening of challenging one-acts: Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman and Susan Glaspell’s Trifles, two plays that dig deep into America’s complicated path through race and gender inequality.

CLOSING The Flick
7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, Imago Theatre, $25–42.50
Annie Baker’s 2013 play, set in a shabby movie theater in Massachusetts, won the Pulitzer. It has also caused minor audience revolts, with huffy midshow walkouts. Yes, it’s three hours long and rife with pauses and repetition. But Baker is a seriously sharp and empathetic chronicler of human malaise (she’s also funny!), and Third Rail has done a bang-up job with her work in the past.

Visual Art

OPENING Francesca Capone
Noon–6 p.m. Thursday–Sunday, Nationale, FREE
In Text Means Tissue, the interdisciplinary artist explores femininity and language via her own handwoven pieces, furniture made with a New York artist, and writings about the relationship between women and textiles.

Francesca capone siezq3

Textile artist Francesca Capone's new solo show is up at Nationale.

Image: Courtesy Francesca Capone

OPENING Todd Norsten
11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, Adams & Ollman, FREE
With just a few words or a simple phrase tossed onto the canvas, Norsten’s paintings are minimal, cheeky, and even lyrical.

Torrent Tea
10 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday–Sunday, Newspace Center for Photography, FREE
From a small perch in inner Southeast, Newspace takes on big issues: the industrial-prison complex, democracy, nuclear materials. Now comes Torrent Tea, a group exhibition from artists of color showing portraits of blackness and queerness. It aims to take back the medium of photography “from a canon that has historically neglected their participation.”

Constructing Identity
10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thursday–Friday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
PAM organizes a new exhibit drawing together contemporary work by African American artists—from the masterful silhouettes of Kara Walker to the rhinestone-encrusted paintings of Mickalene Thomas—and art from the middle decades of the 20th century. Get a sneak peek in our slideshow.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Constructing Identity

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM FREE–$19.99 Portland Art Museum

PAM organizes a new exhibit drawing together contemporary work by African American artists—from the masterful silhouettes of Kara Walker to the rhinestone-en...

Art

Torrent Tea

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM FREE Newspace Center for Photography

From a small perch in inner Southeast, Newspace takes on big issues: the industrial-prison complex, democracy, nuclear materials. Now comes Torrent Tea, a gr...

Art

Todd Norsten

11:00 AM FREE Adams & Ollman

With just a few words or a simple phrase tossed onto the canvas, Norsten’s paintings are minimal, cheeky, and even lyrical.

Art

Francesca Capone

12:00 PM FREE Nationale

In Text Means Tissue, the interdisciplinary artist explores femininity and language via her own handwoven pieces, furniture made with a New York artist, and ...

Theater

The Flick

7:30 PM $25–42.50 Imago Theatre

Annie Baker’s 2013 play, set in a shabby movie theater in Massachusetts, won the Pulitzer. It has also caused minor audience revolts, with huffy midshow walk...

Theater

Trifles and Dutchman

7:30 PM $15–25 Back Door Theater

Defunkt presents an evening of challenging one-acts: Amiri Baraka's Dutchman and Susan Glaspell's Trifles, two plays that dig deep into America's complicated...

Theater

Pen/man/ship

7:30 PM $25–34 Portland Playhouse

It’s 1896, and a group of African Americans are on a ship bound for Liberia. Hostilities mount and family secrets trickle out in Christina Anderson’s maritim...

Theater

Marjorie Prime

7:30 PM $25–50 Artists Repertory Theatre

Before Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, and Tim Robbins make it into a movie, catch the stage version of Jordan Harrison’s sci-fi-tinged play about aging, memory, and ...

Theater

His Eye Is on the Sparrow

2:00 PM and 7:30 PM $25–60 Gerding Theater at The Armory - Ellyn Bye Studio

Larry Parr’s “musical biography” charts the turbulent life of Ethel Waters, who defied the challenges of Jim Crow in her journey from the black vaudeville ci...

Concerts

The Doubleclicks

$15 Doug Fir Lounge

If you’ve always thought Portland should have a nerdy sister duo who sing songs about Dungeons & Dragons while playing the cello and cat-themed toy keybo...

Concerts

Arvo Pärt Festival

7:30 PM Festival pass $98–165 St. Mary's Cathedral

Steep yourself in the meditative, strictly orchestrated work of the Estonian composer, with performances by new music group Third Angle, organist Bruce Neswi...

Film

Portland International Film Festival 2017

12:00 PM $12 general admission; $350 festival pass Whitsell Auditorium

Every February, big screens across the city get splashed with standout cinema from around the globe. It’s the biggest, baddest, and most ambitious film festi...

Film

Portland Black Film Festival

$9 Hollywood Theatre

Pam Grier—Foxy Brown herself—headlines the fest, appearing at a 35 mm screening of 1973’s Coffy, in which she plays a vigilante nurse who hunts drug dealers....

Film

Banff Mountain Film Festival

7:00 PM $18–20 Cinema 21

It’s the ultimate armchair traveling experience: six straight nights of heart-quickening adventure films about people doing outrageous things in the mountain...

Dance

Cabaret Boris & Natasha

8:00 PM $12–15 Performance Works NorthWest

Choreographer and Performance Works NW director Linda Austin corrals a salon-style evening of “unruly, unconventional entertainment”—think gender binary-bust...

Dance

Interlude

7:30 PM $15–25 CoHo Theatre

Six works, six choreographers, six dancers—never has 6-6-6 been such an angelic trio. Performed by PDX Contemporary Ballet, Interlude "highlights the contras...

Comedy

Mortified Portland

$16–23 Alberta Rose Theater

Portlanders take the stage to revel in the most embarrassing moments of their youth, reading aloud childhood writings about first kisses, summer camp, and ot...

Books & Talks

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

8:00 PM $55–95 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Promising “deep talk and shallow tales” (probably about Real Housewives), the journalist and late-night host put their bestie act onstage.

Books & Talks

Paul Auster

7:30 PM FREE Powell's Books

The divisive author—some praise his galloping, vivid plots; others claim he’s clever but empty—has just published a new novel, 4 3 2 1, which clocks in at ne...

Books & Talks

Dawn Anahid MacKeen

FREE Powell's City of Books

The investigative journalist’s new book, The Hundred-Year Walk: An Armenian Odyssey, retraces her father’s desperate flight through Turkey and Syria as he tr...

Related Content

Visual Art

This PAM Exhibit Puts African American Art Front and Center

02/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival Unveils a Killer 2017 Lineup

01/25/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

Eat Beat Weekly Planner

11/12/2013 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Comfort Food

Video: 8 Portland Comfort Food Classics to Devour Right Now

4:29pm Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

First Look

First Look: Nomad.PDX Fires Up the Induction Burners

02/07/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Holiday Eats

Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

The Early Word on Star Chef Chris Cosentino’s Jackrabbit

02/01/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Film

A Portland Filmmaker's Personal Cold War Connection

11:20am By Jason Buehrer

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 9–12

10:35am By Rebecca Jacobson, Jason Buehrer, and Lauren Kershner

Love Happenings

Spread the Love: 14 Valentine Events for the 14th

02/08/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Comedy

Bridgetown Announces Initial 2017 Lineup—Plus Bonus Patton Oswalt Show

02/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Portland Music

A New Elliott Smith Podcast Hits Your Earbuds

02/03/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

02/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Check-In with Love

Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

02/07/2017 By Regan Breeden

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Health & Wellness

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters