Grimm Is Selling All of Its Weird Props and Monster Costumes

The production team behind the now-cancelled TV show will hawk six years' worth of props in one massive sale.

By Eden Dawn 3/6/2017 at 3:26pm

Grimm1 ol8kwq

Need creepy masks? They got tons!

Image: Courtesy Estatesales.net

Starting on Saturday, March 11, a 40,000-square-foot warehouse stuffed with more than 120 episodes' worth of Grimm props and paraphernalia will open its doors to the public.

The announcement, which doesn't actually mention the name of the locally filmed show (but c'mon, what else could it be?), promises “vintage furniture, antique furniture, mid-century modern furniture, clothes, costumes, household goods (new and vintage), doors, architectural items, signs, rugs, industrial lighting, lamps, books, smalls, primitives, collectibles, Christmas stuff (vintage and new), home furnishings, building materials, props, Halloween stuff, bicycles, hardware, kitchenware, chairs, apothecary, artwork, banners, restaurant ware, office supplies, costumes, tools, pallet shelving, retail store display stuff, frames, home decor, dining tables, benches, special effects items, linen, drapes, sports equipment, camping stuff, advertising, and so much more...”

Check out these photos of all the creepy things that will go on sale.

Organizers won't release the exact address of the sale until Friday, March 10—no doubt to deter the over-eager earlybirds—so keep an eye on this site.  In the meantime, you can dive into Grimm's rise here, or just rewatch episodes of a series that once showed a villain jumping out of a window at the Portland Armory and somehow landing in the river below. Storytelling! 

Grimm2 enjszb

Image: Courtesy Estatesales.net

Grimm3 nmosxa

Image: Courtesy Estatesales.net

Steals & Deals

