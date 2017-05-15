  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

The son of folk legend Steve Earle abandons the South for freer-thinking territory.

By Fiona McCann 5/15/2017 at 1:35pm Published in the June 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

0617 arts justin townes earle cjuxdt

"I wasn’t just a kid who had some wild, mythical idea of the musical industry," says Justin Townes Earle. "I knew exactly what it was and how it worked before I started making records. It wasn’t a magical ride to me."

Image: Courtesy Joshua Black Wilkins

It’s a sunny Sunday morning, but at the Waypost bar on N Williams Avenue shades are down and the drinks are flowing. Two young women dance slowly to a lone guitar player singing as if just for them. “I got a bottle of Thunderbird in the trunk / I know a place if there’s anything you want.” The girls sway closer, locking eyes, touching foreheads. “Cut!”

The singer unfolds his thin, six-foot-six frame from the stool. He’s Justin Townes Earle, and the shoot is for a song from his new album, Kids in the Street. So what’s the Nashville-born-and-raised son of country folk legend Steve Earle doing making music videos around these parts?

He’s a Portlander now.

“You are definitely going to see an exodus of freer-thinking Southern artists heading this direction in this particular climate,” he says wryly as he plays with euphemisms for our current political circumstance.  “The South can be a difficult place to be in trying times such as these.”

Earle—named in part for his father’s mentor, Townes Van Zandt—may have crossed the Mason-Dixon Line, but the South still twangs through his new record, which he says is populated by “real characters from Nashville—people that I’ve known.” It’s a 12-song ode to a gritty, grainy past and its characters, at once swinging and bluesy, that still manages to poke fun at country music cliché. “One of the problems that I automatically have when I see a kid pull out a banjo is that I’m afraid I’m getting ready to hear another song about a horse and a plow,” he says. His songs, in contrast, refer to Corollas and cell phones. “I don’t know many people that have ever plowed, much less plowed with a horse.”

He’s most often associated with Americana music, but as a label he says it “ain’t that potent anymore,” preferring to call his music blues, with some honky-tonk thrown in. “When it comes right down to it what I do is I make music invented by black people. I make black American music as it was created in the early 20th century and late 19th century.”

His new album marks a departure for Earle: the first he’s made outside of his musical cradle of Nashville, this time heading to Omaha to record with Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes.

“Mike just has this very intellectual understanding of what music is today,” he says of that collaboration. “To him music is an intellectual thing. To me it’s the least intellectual thing. Both of those approaches are necessary.”

The result is Kids in the Street, Earle’s eighth album in 10 years, an impressive output by any standards, but for a 35-year-old with a decade or so of substance abuse behind him—including heroin overdoses, a trashed dressing room, and an arrest for public intoxication and battery—it’s a hats-off accomplishment. He attributes his work ethic to his mother, who raised him after his father left the family home when he was very young. But he learned a lot from Steve Earle, too. “Even though my dad wasn’t around, I was paying attention to what I needed to pay attention to. I wasn’t just a kid who had some wild, mythical idea of the musical industry. I knew exactly what it was and how it worked before I started making records. It wasn’t a magical ride to me.”

He pointedly mined his family dynamics in the twin albums that precede Kids in the Street, the critically acclaimed Single Mothers and Absent Fathers. He’s been wading into that territory for years, though, at least as far back as his 2009 track “Mama’s Eyes,” where he faced his parental legacy head on. “I will say to future singer-songwriters, really think about what you want for a fan base before you start putting records out,” he says with a grin, “because a song like ‘Mama’s Eyes’ will get you at least a handful of semitroubled man-children.”

Man-children fans may be stuck in a moment, but Earle—who by his own admission wasn’t expected to “see 25 years, let alone 35”—is growing up. He’s sober(ish—he admits to the occasional whiskey and smokes weed regularly), married, and living in Laurelhurst with a cat, two German shepherds, and a daughter due next month.

So yes, Earle’s come through, and in this way at least has a role model in a father who also battled addiction, and is now sober and still producing music after four decades in the business. “He’s 62 years old and he’s still got a viable career,” says Earle. “Like with Keith Richards, you’ve got to look up to the people that survived almost more than the people that didn’t.” He smiles again, and lights a cigarette. “Otherwise you’re gonna have a problem.”

Filed under
Pop Culture
Show Comments

Related Content

Film Festival

Portland Film Festival's Time-Traveling Mad Scientist

08/24/2016 By Michelle Porter

POP CULTURE

Two Portland Artists Weigh In on Beyoncé’s Lemonade

05/12/2016 By Fiona McCann

Culture call sheet

Pop Culture Watch: What We're Really into Right Now

07/28/2016 By Portland Monthly Staff

New Sounds

Rock Out the Last Days of Summer with This Brand-New Low Culture Track

08/24/2016 By Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Hit List

Portland’s Six Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Beeswing Is Cully's Cozy New Brunch Hive

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Portland Burger Joints Better Than Your Backyard

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

This Vancouver Food Cart Makes the Best Pizza You've Never Heard Of

05/15/2017 By Karen Brooks

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Arts & Culture

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Essentials

From Beth Ditto to Wonder Woman, June's Pop Culture Hot List

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Books

A New Portland Project Blows Up the Bookshelves

05/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Gaming

A New Gamer Bar Is About to Hit Portland. Will the City Embrace eSports?

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with the Rose Festival?

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Music

Newly Landed Portlander Justin Townes Earle Makes Country Relevant

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Great Trails

Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

LGBTQ

Why the Portland Pride Festival Means Even More in 2017

05/15/2017 By Zach Dundas

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: Sizing Down

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Dream Home

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Gamble

A Radical New Portland Office Blends Work and Nature

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe