Portland's Top Dentists 2017

From crowning achievements to silver linings, you should enjoy a lifelong, and loving, relationship with your chompers. To help you keep that friendship healthy, we've compiled a list of nearly 300 of the Portland metro area's finest dentists, each chosen by their own peers as among the city's very best.



METHODOLOGY: This list is excerpted from the 2017 topDentists™ list, a database that includes listings for more than 300 dentists and specialists in the Portland metropolitan area. The Portland list is based on thousands of detailed evaluations of dentists and other professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information call 706-364-0853; write Post Office Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; e-mail info@usatopdentists.com; or visit usatopdentists.com.

SELECTION PROCESS: “If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?” This is the question we’ve asked thousands of dentists to help us determine who the topDentists should be. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.

The nomination pool of dentists consists of dentists listed online with the American Dental Association, as well as all dentists listed online with their local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists are also given the opportunity to nominate other dentists whom we have missed that they feel should be included in our list. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and to use only their knowledge of their peers’ work when evaluating the other nominees.

Voters are asked to individually evaluate the practitioners on their ballot whose work they are familiar with. Once the balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and then averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. Borderline cases are given a careful consideration by the editors. Voting characteristics and comments are taken into consideration while making decisions. Past awards a dentist has received and status in various dental academies (Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Periodontology, etc.) can play a factor in our decision. Once the decisions have been finalized, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.

Of course, there are many fine dentists not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the United States. A dentist’s inclusion on our list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, we remain confident that our polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available.

