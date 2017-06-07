  1. News & City Life
  2. Sports

Sports

On Twin Peaks Night, the Pickles Are Not What They Seem

The amateur baseball team’s promos are taking us back—to the ’90s, the ’70s, and the 1860s!

By Margaret Seiler 6/7/2017 at 4:10pm

Portlandpickles2 hexsts

Portland Pickles promise some old-time fun this weekend. 

Image: Courtesy Portland Pickles

Just when you don’t think you can handle another second of 2017, baseball comes to the rescue. The Portland Pickles, a summer-league amateur team stacked with West Coast college players that calls Lents Park’s Walker Stadium home, are here to offer transport not just to simpler times before young players are lured away with huge contracts, but to actual decades and centuries past.

On Thursday, June 8, the Pickles plan to party like it’s 1991, with the team playing as the Twin Peaks High Steeplejacks as they face Northern California’s Marysville Gold Sox. The iconic David Lynch TV series (its third season is screening on Showtime now, 26 years after its second season ended on ABC) had no baseball angle; instead, characters skipped football practice, tried out for the cheerleading squad, and wrestled rivals who had “quads like bridge supports.” But who cares? Portland is prime Peaks territory, and one of the team’s owners is also cofounder of an LA-based marketing agency that claims Showtime as a client, so the brand synergy is off the charts. Plus, there’s free pie from Shari’s (not the show’s tantalizing RR Café, alas), costumes are encouraged, the first 400 fans get a sheriff’s department beanie, and there’s a nod to the Black Lodge after the game, when kids get to run the bases, backwards.

Sunday, June 11, brings a doubleheader whose games are separated by, oh, about 150 years. Before the Pickles face the Chico Heat at 5:05 p.m., the Pioneer Base Ball Club of Portland meets the Willamettes of West Linn to play by rules from the 1860s, when the newfangled sport of “base ball” was two words, balls had a different size and stitch pattern, and players wore no gloves. Formed in 1866, the PBBC was the first baseball team in the Pacific Northwest and included shopkeepers, a lawyer, a saloonkeeper, and a man who would eventually perish in the Titanic sinking. “Portland had baseball before it had running water and paved streets,” says the re-created team’s current captain and catcher, Blaise Lamphier. Your Pickles ticket gets you into the stadium early for the old-time game, starting at 2:15 p.m. “We try to balance historical accuracy with having fun,” says Lamphier, who notes that 1860s-rules games are free of one modern sports interruption: “The pace can be quick—we don’t have to wait for commercials.”

The promo calendar is fleshed out with plenty of usual suspects—bobbleheads, T-shirt giveaways, fireworks. But June 24 hops back to the past again with a nod to the 1970s for Portland Mavericks Night, celebrating Bing Russell’s fun-loving independent squad that inspired a 2014 documentary.

Time warp? You bet. And come to think of it, a Rocky Horror promo night would fit right in.

Filed under
Twin Peaks, Baseball
Show Comments

Related Content

Television

Can a Twin Peaks Revival Make the Northwest Mysterious Again?

09/13/2016 By Margaret Seiler

Fall Fashion

Season of Secrets: Damn Fine Fall Fashion Looks Inspired by Twin Peaks

09/13/2016 By Eden Dawn

Read 'Em and Eat

Make Your Own 'Damn Fine Cherry Pie' with Twin Peaks Cookbook

12/19/2016 By Margaret Seiler

SPORTS HISTORY

The 1946 Portland Rosebuds

06/03/2013 By Ryan Whirty

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Feast Tickets Are on Sale and Going Fast

06/06/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Announces Opening Date

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Beer

The Breweries of the Pearl Have Their Own Damn Festival

06/01/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News to Chew

Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

05/31/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Arts & Culture

Sports

On Twin Peaks Night, the Pickles Are Not What They Seem

06/07/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 1–4

06/01/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Books & Talks

Broadway Books Honors Late Writer Brian Doyle

05/30/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

Sports

On Twin Peaks Night, the Pickles Are Not What They Seem

06/07/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Environment

Oregon's Fierce Response to Trump's Climate Move Is Just the Beginning

06/02/2017 By Zach Dundas

Community

In Response to the MAX Attacks

05/31/2017 By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Travel & Outdoors

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Environment

Oregon's Fierce Response to Trump's Climate Move Is Just the Beginning

06/02/2017 By Zach Dundas

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

05/25/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

6 Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Announces Opening Date

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Treat Yo Self

Root Whole Body Opens New Location in Northwest Portland

06/01/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Om Base

The 6 Stages of Buddha Bud Yoga

05/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe