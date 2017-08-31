Everyday Activism
Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors at These Portland Fundraising Events
Businesses across the city are collecting supplies and donating money to support Texans in need.
Portland is making us proud—in the days following Hurricane Harvey, dozens of local restaurants, bars, and shops have stepped up to coordinate fundraising efforts for a wide range of Texas charities. For the next several days, Portlanders can drink beer, eat tacos, cut their hair, practice yoga, and even enjoy a spa day—all while raising money for survivors of the devastating flooding in Texas.
Looking for on-the-ground info? Our sister magazine Houstonia has published more than a dozen articles documenting the scene and detailing ways to help Houstonians in need. (Check out this list of local Houston charities in need of donations, as well as this heartwarming round-up of helpers and heroes.) Follow @HoustoniaMag on Twitter and Instagram for more updates… and don’t forget to swing by these nearby fundraisers.
Hurricane Harvey Animal Flood Victims Emergency Fundraiser
Tues–Sun, Aug 29–Sept 3, Akemi Salon
Vegan-leaning Akemi Salon pledges to donate 10 percent of the week’s proceeds to Hurricane Harvey animal rescue associations. Book a haircut or stock up on styling products to contribute.
Weeklong Fundraiser for Houston Humane Society
Wed–Sun, Aug 30–Sept 3, Montavilla Brew Works
Bring your drinking buddies to Montavilla Brew Works this week—they're donating 10 percent of this week’s taproom beer sales to the Houston Humane Society.
Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Donations
Wed–Sun, Aug 30–Sept 3, White Owl Social Club
Hipster heavy-metal bar White Owl Social Club is collecting donations for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. White Owl will match donations up to $5,000, and patrons who donate $10 or more will receive a free drink ticket.
Native Bowl Fundraiser
Friday–Sunday, Sept 1–3, Native Bowl
This weekend, take a trip to the Mississippi Marketplace food cart pod, where vegan cart Native Bowl is donating 10 percent of weekend sales to Austin Pets Alive and Dallas Dog RRR.
Le Pigeon and Little Bird for United Way of Greater Houston
11:30 a.m.–midnight (Little Bird) and 5–10 p.m. (Le Pigeon) Thu, Aug 31
It’s time you devoured foie gras profiteroles and hanger steak with frites for a good cause. Chef Gabe Rucker’s beloved French-Northwest restaurants will donate 5 percent of all sales today to United Way of Greater Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Emergency Blood Drive for Hurricane Harvey Victims
9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Sat, Sept 2, Q Center
Save up to three lives by donating blood at Portland’s Q Center this Saturday. Make an appointment online or simply walk in with a friend.
Shop Local to Support Texas Charities
Sat–Mon, Sept 2–4, various locations
A group of local shops have pledged 10 percent of Labor Day weekend sales to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, St. Bernard Project, LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, and Houston Food Bank. Who’s on board? As of now, Alder & Co., Beam & Anchor, Frances May, OLO Fragrance, Palace, Spartan, West End Select Shop, and The Yo Store are all in.
Bollywood Theater Hurricane Relief Fundraiser
11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sat-Mon Sept 2-4
Troy MacLarty’s Indian cuisine destinations will ante up 10 percent of all menu orders at both Bollywood Theater locations on SE Division and NE Alberta Streets all Labor Day weekend to be donated “to hurricane relief efforts directly helping those in need.”
Donation Drive (and we do mean drive)
Sun, Sept 3, Imago Dei & West Hills Covenant Church
Leroy Barber, director of the Voices Project, will drive donated goods down to the Houston area on Sunday. Imago Dei and West Hills Covenant churches are accepting items on his behalf with an emphasis on new underwear in all sizes, as well as diapers, toiletries, and blankets.
Slam for Houston
4 p.m. Sun, Sept 3, Alberta Street Pub, $1–5 sliding scale
This poetry slam will collect donations for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Houston Food Bank. Arrive at 4 p.m. for a free writing workshop, or show up at 5 p.m. to watch the poets perform.
Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Feat. Fahari
12–9 p.m. Sun, Sept 3, Mahi Taco
This Sunday, head to the Piedmont Station food cart pod on NE Killingsworth, where Mahi Taco will generously donate 100 percent of profits and tips to Texas food banks. The afternoon will also feature live music.
Pint Society x Shoes For Houston with Brooks Running
6:30–8 p.m. Mon, Sept 4, Breakside Brewery (NW)
Fleet Feet Sports stores across the country are collecting donations of new socks and new or gently-used running shoes, which will be sent to Fleet Feet stores in Houston and San Antonio. Donations will be collected at Breakside Brewery, where patrons can enjoy happy hour pricing and a 3–5-mile run.
Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser
Mon, Sept 4, Loyly
Treat yourself to a spa day next Monday, when Loyly will donate 10 percent of sauna visits, produce sales, and add-ons (including foot soaks, tea, and salt scrubs) to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
Support Pets of Houston
5–10 p.m. Wed, Sept 6, Bazi Bierbrasserie
Bring your furry friends to pet-friendly Bazi, which is collecting pet food donations for the hundreds of displaced pets being flown to the Oregon Humane Society from the Houston. In addition, 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Houston Humane Society and Wings of Rescue.
Hurricane Harvey Benefit Class
6–7:15 p.m. Wed, Sept 6, Namaste on Williams, $10 minimum donation
Grab your yoga mat and head to Namaste on Williams, where Jill Knouse will lead a donation-based yoga class. All donations will be matched by Namaste on Williams and sent to the Hurricane Harvey Children’s Relief Fund.
Help Houston at Ecliptic Brewing
11 a.m.–10 p.m. Thu, Sept 7, Ecliptic Brewing
Enjoy a few brews at Ecliptic, where 10 percent of pub sales will be donated to the Houston Humane Society and Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, an organization that helps folks with disabilities find shelter and medical help.
Support Houston Individuals with Disabilities
5–10 p.m. Friday, Sept 8, Bazi Bierbrasserie
Two days after its “Support Pets of Houston” fundraiser, Bazi is raising funds for the human survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Ten percent of sales will be donated to Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies (see above listing) and the Texas Diaper Bank.
Vegan Bake Sale for Animal Victims of Hurricane Harvey
1–4 p.m. Sat, Sept 9, Food Fight! Grocery (Halsey)
Feast on tasty baked goods at this all-vegan bake sale, where 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Visit the event page to learn how the flood is affecting zoo animals, livestock, wildlife, and companion animals, as well as human prison inmates.
Bollywood Theater
Le Pigeon
