  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Everyday Activism

Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors at These Portland Fundraising Events

Businesses across the city are collecting supplies and donating money to support Texans in need.

By Molly Woodstock 8/31/2017 at 4:11pm

Flood gqkwqk

Parts of Texas have received more than 50 inches of water in the last week.

Image: Shutterstock

Portland is making us proud—in the days following Hurricane Harvey, dozens of local restaurants, bars, and shops have stepped up to coordinate fundraising efforts for a wide range of Texas charities. For the next several days, Portlanders can drink beer, eat tacos, cut their hair, practice yoga, and even enjoy a spa day—all while raising money for survivors of the devastating flooding in Texas.

Looking for on-the-ground info? Our sister magazine Houstonia has published more than a dozen articles documenting the scene and detailing ways to help Houstonians in need. (Check out this list of local Houston charities in need of donations, as well as this heartwarming round-up of helpers and heroes.) Follow @HoustoniaMag on Twitter and Instagram for more updates… and don’t forget to swing by these nearby fundraisers.

Hurricane Harvey Animal Flood Victims Emergency Fundraiser

Tues–Sun, Aug 29–Sept 3, Akemi Salon
Vegan-leaning Akemi Salon pledges to donate 10 percent of the week’s proceeds to Hurricane Harvey animal rescue associations. Book a haircut or stock up on styling products to contribute.

Weeklong Fundraiser for Houston Humane Society

Wed–Sun, Aug 30–Sept 3, Montavilla Brew Works
Bring your drinking buddies to Montavilla Brew Works this week—they're donating 10 percent of this week’s taproom beer sales to the Houston Humane Society.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Donations

Wed–Sun, Aug 30–Sept 3, White Owl Social Club
Hipster heavy-metal bar White Owl Social Club is collecting donations for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. White Owl will match donations up to $5,000, and patrons who donate $10 or more will receive a free drink ticket.

 

Here's the scene around Ella Boulevard and 22nd St. in the Heights right now. 📸by @beexun

A post shared by Houstonia Magazine (@houstoniamag) on

Native Bowl Fundraiser

Friday–Sunday, Sept 1–3, Native Bowl
This weekend, take a trip to the Mississippi Marketplace food cart pod, where vegan cart Native Bowl is donating 10 percent of weekend sales to Austin Pets Alive and Dallas Dog RRR

Le Pigeon and Little Bird for United Way of Greater Houston

11:30 a.m.–midnight (Little Bird) and 5–10 p.m. (Le Pigeon) Thu, Aug 31
It’s time you devoured foie gras profiteroles and hanger steak with frites for a good cause. Chef Gabe Rucker’s beloved French-Northwest restaurants will donate 5 percent of all sales today to United Way of Greater Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Emergency Blood Drive for Hurricane Harvey Victims

9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Sat, Sept 2, Q Center
Save up to three lives by donating blood at Portland’s Q Center this Saturday. Make an appointment online or simply walk in with a friend.

Shop Local to Support Texas Charities

Sat–Mon, Sept 2–4, various locations
A group of local shops have pledged 10 percent of Labor Day weekend sales to Hurricane Harvey Relief FundHouston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to AnimalsSt. Bernard ProjectLGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, and Houston Food Bank. Who’s on board? As of now, Alder & Co., Beam & AnchorFrances MayOLO FragrancePalaceSpartanWest End Select Shop, and The Yo Store are all in.

Bollywood Theater Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sat-Mon Sept 2-4
Troy MacLarty’s Indian cuisine destinations will ante up 10 percent of all menu orders at both Bollywood Theater locations on SE Division and NE Alberta Streets all Labor Day weekend to be donated “to hurricane relief efforts directly helping those in need.” 

Donation Drive (and we do mean drive)

Sun, Sept 3, Imago Dei & West Hills Covenant Church
Leroy Barber, director of the Voices Project, will drive donated goods down to the Houston area on Sunday. Imago Dei and West Hills Covenant churches are accepting items on his behalf with an emphasis on new underwear in all sizes, as well as diapers, toiletries, and blankets. 

Slam for Houston

4 p.m. Sun, Sept 3, Alberta Street Pub, $1–5 sliding scale
This poetry slam will collect donations for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Houston Food Bank. Arrive at 4 p.m. for a free writing workshop, or show up at 5 p.m. to watch the poets perform.

Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Feat. Fahari

12–9 p.m. Sun, Sept 3, Mahi Taco
This Sunday, head to the Piedmont Station food cart pod on NE Killingsworth, where Mahi Taco will generously donate 100 percent of profits and tips to Texas food banks. The afternoon will also feature live music. 

Pint Society x Shoes For Houston with Brooks Running

6:30–8 p.m. Mon, Sept 4, Breakside Brewery (NW)
Fleet Feet Sports stores across the country are collecting donations of new socks and new or gently-used running shoes, which will be sent to Fleet Feet stores in Houston and San Antonio. Donations will be collected at Breakside Brewery, where patrons can enjoy happy hour pricing and a 3–5-mile run.

Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser 

Mon, Sept 4, Loyly
Treat yourself to a spa day next Monday, when Loyly will donate 10 percent of sauna visits, produce sales, and add-ons (including foot soaks, tea, and salt scrubs) to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Support Pets of Houston

5–10 p.m. Wed, Sept 6, Bazi Bierbrasserie
Bring your furry friends to pet-friendly Bazi, which is collecting pet food donations for the hundreds of displaced pets being flown to the Oregon Humane Society from the Houston. In addition, 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Houston Humane Society and Wings of Rescue. 

Hurricane Harvey Benefit Class

6–7:15 p.m. Wed, Sept 6, Namaste on Williams, $10 minimum donation
Grab your yoga mat and head to Namaste on Williams, where Jill Knouse will lead a donation-based yoga class. All donations will be matched by Namaste on Williams and sent to the Hurricane Harvey Children’s Relief Fund.

Help Houston at Ecliptic Brewing

11 a.m.–10 p.m. Thu, Sept 7, Ecliptic Brewing
Enjoy a few brews at Ecliptic, where 10 percent of pub sales will be donated to the Houston Humane Society and Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, an organization that helps folks with disabilities find shelter and medical help.

 

We have amazing fans, thank you all for your support!! #spcatexas #hurricaneharvey

A post shared by SPCA of Texas (@spcatexas) on

Support Houston Individuals with Disabilities

5–10 p.m. Friday, Sept 8, Bazi Bierbrasserie
Two days after its “Support Pets of Houston” fundraiser, Bazi is raising funds for the human survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Ten percent of sales will be donated to Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies (see above listing) and the Texas Diaper Bank.

Vegan Bake Sale for Animal Victims of Hurricane Harvey

1–4 p.m. Sat, Sept 9, Food Fight! Grocery (Halsey)
Feast on tasty baked goods at this all-vegan bake sale, where 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Visit the event page to learn how the flood is affecting zoo animals, livestock, wildlife, and companion animals, as well as human prison inmates.

Filed under
Activism, Nonprofits
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Bollywood Theater

$$ Indian Multiple Locations

Chef Troy MacLarty directs an edible journey through India complete with collaged ephemera, Gandhi shrines, and real-deal flavors. The MO is casual, and the ...

Editor’s Pick

Le Pigeon

$$$ French, New American 738 E Burnside St

Gabriel Rucker is a Portland original whose ideas have crackled into something electric. Working off-the-cuff in his own world of complex flavor combinations...

Editor’s Pick

Little Bird Bistro

$$$ French 219 SW 6th Ave.

Little Bird has quietly rebooted as Portland’s most exciting “new” restaurant. The downtown bistro’s cooking feels vital and experimental, like a playful foo...

Related Content

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 8–21

05/08/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Apr 24–May 7

04/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 1–14

05/01/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Apr 17–30

04/17/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Eat & Drink

Back to School

20 (Mostly) Healthy Back-to-School Snacks & Lunches for Your Little Locavore

08/30/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Feast Portland Loses Texas Barbecue Star Aaron Franklin after Restaurant Fire

08/30/2017 By Karen Brooks

Eat This Now

Portland’s Best Shaved Ice Hides in an Unlikely Place

08/29/2017 By Karen Brooks

Xurroland

Behold Your Late-Summer Dessert Overlord: 180’s Xurro Ice Cream Sandwich

08/25/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Weekly Planner

Naomi Pomeroy Cooks at Teutonic, a Fruit Tart Festival, and More PDX Food Events

08/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 31–Sept 3

08/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Poetry

Samiya Bashir Will Smash Your Definition of Poetry at TBA

08/31/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 24–27

08/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 17–20

08/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Everyday Activism

Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors at These Portland Fundraising Events

08/31/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Portland Pages

2017 Bridgetown Bash

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Cambia Health Solutions' Centennial Celebration

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Cascade Cycling Classic

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Travel & Outdoors

Bike Touring

These 7 Oregon Scenic Bikeways Are Made for Fall Cycling

08/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Get Out

25 Great Swimming Holes within 3 Hours of Portland

08/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rachel Ritchie, Margaret Seiler, Caleb Diehl, and Kasey Cordell

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Dispatch

Will a 200-Mile Trail Come to the Columbia River Gorge?

08/14/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

Style & Shopping

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Back to School

20 (Mostly) Healthy Back-to-School Snacks & Lunches for Your Little Locavore

08/30/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bike Touring

These 7 Oregon Scenic Bikeways Are Made for Fall Cycling

08/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy September with These Local Wellness Events

08/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Fighting Food Waste Just Got Easier, Thanks to Imperfect Produce

08/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Health News

Oregon Just Passed the Most Progressive Reproductive Health Policy in America

08/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Dispatch

Will a 200-Mile Trail Come to the Columbia River Gorge?

08/14/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe