Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors at These Portland Fundraising Events

Parts of Texas have received more than 50 inches of water in the last week. Image: Shutterstock

Portland is making us proud—in the days following Hurricane Harvey, dozens of local restaurants, bars, and shops have stepped up to coordinate fundraising efforts for a wide range of Texas charities. For the next several days, Portlanders can drink beer, eat tacos, cut their hair, practice yoga, and even enjoy a spa day—all while raising money for survivors of the devastating flooding in Texas.

Looking for on-the-ground info? Our sister magazine Houstonia has published more than a dozen articles documenting the scene and detailing ways to help Houstonians in need. (Check out this list of local Houston charities in need of donations, as well as this heartwarming round-up of helpers and heroes.) Follow @HoustoniaMag on Twitter and Instagram for more updates… and don’t forget to swing by these nearby fundraisers.

Tues–Sun, Aug 29–Sept 3, Akemi Salon

Vegan-leaning Akemi Salon pledges to donate 10 percent of the week’s proceeds to Hurricane Harvey animal rescue associations. Book a haircut or stock up on styling products to contribute.

Wed–Sun, Aug 30–Sept 3, Montavilla Brew Works

Bring your drinking buddies to Montavilla Brew Works this week—they're donating 10 percent of this week’s taproom beer sales to the Houston Humane Society.

Wed–Sun, Aug 30–Sept 3, White Owl Social Club

Hipster heavy-metal bar White Owl Social Club is collecting donations for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. White Owl will match donations up to $5,000, and patrons who donate $10 or more will receive a free drink ticket.

Here's the scene around Ella Boulevard and 22nd St. in the Heights right now. 📸by @beexun A post shared by Houstonia Magazine (@houstoniamag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Native Bowl Fundraiser

Friday–Sunday, Sept 1–3, Native Bowl

This weekend, take a trip to the Mississippi Marketplace food cart pod, where vegan cart Native Bowl is donating 10 percent of weekend sales to Austin Pets Alive and Dallas Dog RRR.

Le Pigeon and Little Bird for United Way of Greater Houston

11:30 a.m.–midnight (Little Bird) and 5–10 p.m. (Le Pigeon) Thu, Aug 31

It’s time you devoured foie gras profiteroles and hanger steak with frites for a good cause. Chef Gabe Rucker’s beloved French-Northwest restaurants will donate 5 percent of all sales today to United Way of Greater Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Sat, Sept 2, Q Center

Save up to three lives by donating blood at Portland’s Q Center this Saturday. Make an appointment online or simply walk in with a friend.

Shop Local to Support Texas Charities

Sat–Mon, Sept 2–4, various locations

A group of local shops have pledged 10 percent of Labor Day weekend sales to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, St. Bernard Project, LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, and Houston Food Bank. Who’s on board? As of now, Alder & Co., Beam & Anchor, Frances May, OLO Fragrance, Palace, Spartan, West End Select Shop, and The Yo Store are all in.

Bollywood Theater Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sat-Mon Sept 2-4

Troy MacLarty’s Indian cuisine destinations will ante up 10 percent of all menu orders at both Bollywood Theater locations on SE Division and NE Alberta Streets all Labor Day weekend to be donated “to hurricane relief efforts directly helping those in need.”

This is why they are no longer in need of clothing donations at the convention center. Houston, y'all really stepped up! #hurricaneharvey #houstonstrong A post shared by Houstonia Magazine (@houstoniamag) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Donation Drive (and we do mean drive)

Sun, Sept 3, Imago Dei & West Hills Covenant Church

Leroy Barber, director of the Voices Project, will drive donated goods down to the Houston area on Sunday. Imago Dei and West Hills Covenant churches are accepting items on his behalf with an emphasis on new underwear in all sizes, as well as diapers, toiletries, and blankets.

4 p.m. Sun, Sept 3, Alberta Street Pub, $1–5 sliding scale

This poetry slam will collect donations for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Houston Food Bank. Arrive at 4 p.m. for a free writing workshop, or show up at 5 p.m. to watch the poets perform.

12–9 p.m. Sun, Sept 3, Mahi Taco

This Sunday, head to the Piedmont Station food cart pod on NE Killingsworth, where Mahi Taco will generously donate 100 percent of profits and tips to Texas food banks. The afternoon will also feature live music.

6:30–8 p.m. Mon, Sept 4, Breakside Brewery (NW)

Fleet Feet Sports stores across the country are collecting donations of new socks and new or gently-used running shoes, which will be sent to Fleet Feet stores in Houston and San Antonio. Donations will be collected at Breakside Brewery, where patrons can enjoy happy hour pricing and a 3–5-mile run.

A family evacuates their Cypress home by boat during a break in the #hurricaneharvey storms. Keep praying for our city, y'all. 📸by @gabeymama A post shared by Houstonia Magazine (@houstoniamag) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser

Mon, Sept 4, Loyly

Treat yourself to a spa day next Monday, when Loyly will donate 10 percent of sauna visits, produce sales, and add-ons (including foot soaks, tea, and salt scrubs) to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

5–10 p.m. Wed, Sept 6, Bazi Bierbrasserie

Bring your furry friends to pet-friendly Bazi, which is collecting pet food donations for the hundreds of displaced pets being flown to the Oregon Humane Society from the Houston. In addition, 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Houston Humane Society and Wings of Rescue.

6–7:15 p.m. Wed, Sept 6, Namaste on Williams, $10 minimum donation

Grab your yoga mat and head to Namaste on Williams, where Jill Knouse will lead a donation-based yoga class. All donations will be matched by Namaste on Williams and sent to the Hurricane Harvey Children’s Relief Fund.

11 a.m.–10 p.m. Thu, Sept 7, Ecliptic Brewing

Enjoy a few brews at Ecliptic, where 10 percent of pub sales will be donated to the Houston Humane Society and Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, an organization that helps folks with disabilities find shelter and medical help.

We have amazing fans, thank you all for your support!! #spcatexas #hurricaneharvey A post shared by SPCA of Texas (@spcatexas) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

5–10 p.m. Friday, Sept 8, Bazi Bierbrasserie

Two days after its “Support Pets of Houston” fundraiser, Bazi is raising funds for the human survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Ten percent of sales will be donated to Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies (see above listing) and the Texas Diaper Bank.

1–4 p.m. Sat, Sept 9, Food Fight! Grocery (Halsey)

Feast on tasty baked goods at this all-vegan bake sale, where 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Visit the event page to learn how the flood is affecting zoo animals, livestock, wildlife, and companion animals, as well as human prison inmates.