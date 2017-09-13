Fall Fashion

True West: Fall Fashion Harks Back to Oregon's Early Days

Stately hats, full skirts, and tailored layers for all.

Styled by Eden Dawn Photography by Christopher Dibble 9/13/2017 at 5:31pm Published in the October 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Top Photo

ON WADE: Bridge & Burn button-up, $118 (bridgeandburn.com); Ginew natural dye bandanna, $40, with leather bandana slide, $22 (ginewusa.com); AG Tellis slim fit jeans, $225 (nordstrom.com).
ON JOHANNA: Frances May Houseline House dress, $575 (francesmay.com); Rattle Battle hoop earrings, $62 (altarpdx.com); AK Studio Lucid necklace, $84 (akstudio.co)

1017 fall fashion chapel qmr6ty

Image: Christopher Dibble

On Johanna: See above for dress, earrings, and necklace. Sorel Farah short boot, $150 (sorel.com)
On Wade: Wildwood & Company hand-knit wool sweater, $1,800, and custom dress shirt, $450 (wildwoodcompany.com); Sorel Madson Moc Toe waterproof boot, $180 (sorel.com); Paige Lennox skinny jean, $179 (nordstrom.com)

1017 fall fashion wade seated hsm4q8

Image: Christopher Dibble

Ginew wax canvas vest, $495 (ginewusa.com); RVCA neutral plaid button-up, $60 (nordstrom.com)

1017 fall fashion johanna seated cmzgtl

Image: Christopher Dibble

Sarah Bibb Emily wrap dress in Dottie, $178, and Ava slip, $78, (follypdx.com); AK Studio Mandala necklace, $70, and Torus Field earrings, $62 (akstudio.co)

1017 fall fashion tracks dtagnn

Image: Christopher Dibble

On Johanna: Free People ivory sweater, $148 (nordstom.com); Altar Cupro Houseline jumpsuit, $105 (altarpdx.com); Brookes Boswell Jackson hat in wool felt, $198 (brookesboswell.com); Sorel Farah short boot, $150 (sorel.com); Serpent & Crow black amethyst druzy necklace, $110, and porcelain jasper ring, $74 (serpentandcrow.com)
On Wade: Ginew Heritage coat, $595, and cast leather belt, $125 (ginewusa.com); Bridge & Burn Franklin charcoal plaid long sleeve, $84, and Roark navy pant, $118 (bridgeandburn.com) Sorel Madson waterproof chukka boot, $170 (sorel.com)

1017 fall fashion wade porch a196op

Image: Christopher Dibble

Duchess Clothier Essential jacket and wool trouser, $995 (duchessclothier.com); Brookes Boswell Reinette hat in panama straw, $242 (brookesboswell.com); Sorel Madson waterproof chukka boot, $170 (sorel.com); Ginew cast belt, $125 (ginewusa.com); Wildwood & Company custom dress shirt, $450 (wildwoodcompany.com)

1017 fall fashion johanna with goat plt0td

Image: Christopher Dibble

Moirai Darae rose-colored coat dress, $580, and Garam button-down blouse, $318 (themoirai.com); AK Studio Shift earrings, $80 (akstudio.co). Meet
Munchkin the goat at Rossi Farms (rossifarms.com).

Styled by Eden Dawn // Photographs by Christopher Dibble // Hair and Makeup Lena Walsh // Wardrobe Assistant Connor Knight // Lighting Tech Joseph Eastburn // Photo Assistant Brian Echon // Models Wade Holter (Option Model & Media) and Johanna Wilburn (Q6 Talent) // Shot in Northeast Portland at Rossi Farms

Filed under
Fall Fashion, Shop Local
Show Comments

Related Content

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style News

Fetch Eyewear Reopens after Massive Gas Explosion

04/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

An Epic Lingerie Runway Show Aims to Raise $20k for Planned Parenthood

05/08/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

David Thompson Comes to Pok Pok, Feast, and More PDX Food Events

12:47pm By Benjamin Tepler

Amazing (Coffee) Stories

The Incredible Tale of Bernardina, the Super-Rare Coffee You Can Drink in Portland Right Now

12:36pm By Kelly Clarke

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

Salt & Straw Made an Airport-Flavored Ice Cream

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 7–10

09/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 31–Sept 3

08/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Poetry

Samiya Bashir Will Smash Your Definition of Poetry at TBA

08/31/2017 By Bryanna Briley

News & City Life

Wildfires

Beyond Eagle Creek: So Much Fire, So Close to Home

09/08/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Wildfires

Oregon's on Fire. Where's the Supertanker?

09/07/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

News

Senator Ron Wyden Has Been Trying to Fix Wildfire Funding Since 2013

09/07/2017 By Marty Patail

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Fire Lookouts

Washington's Heybrook Lookout Tower Just Reopened and We're in Love

09/11/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Wildfires

Beyond Eagle Creek: So Much Fire, So Close to Home

09/08/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Wildfires

Oregon's on Fire. Where's the Supertanker?

09/07/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

News

Senator Ron Wyden Has Been Trying to Fix Wildfire Funding Since 2013

09/07/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Get Outside

This Portland-Based Nonprofit Helps Tots and Parents Hit the Trail

09/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

The Sky Is Falling

The Gorge Is On Fire. Should You Go Outside Today?

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe