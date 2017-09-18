  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

Join makeup artists, hairstylists, and life coaches for a two-day natural beauty expo.

By Kayla Brock 9/18/2017 at 1:17pm

Tabiba gemfle

Bloom Beauty Summit is the brainchild of local celebrity stylist Abibat Durosimi.

Image: Courtesy Abibat Durosimi

Want to learn how to protect your natural curls and boost your mental health, all while mingling with beauty professionals? Mark your calendars for September 23–24, when local natural beauty collective Bloom will host its first “beauty summit.” Founded by celebrity makeup artist Abibat Durosimi, the two-day event promises to fill Portland’s Aloft Hotel with stylists, life coaches, and other wellness professionals.

Hosted by Emmy award-winning television host Tra'Renee Chambers, Bloom will feature beauty workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and even kickboxing and dance classes. Big names such as Yancey Edwards, a hairstylist from The View, will fly in to join beauty panels and present hands-on styling classes.

Although the vast majority of organizers and panelists are black, Durosimi makes clear all are welcome. "When people hear about protective hairstyles and natural hair, they only gear it to black people,” she says. “Deep down, that's not true—natural hair means the natural state of your hair. No chemicals, no color. That’s what Bloom's about: building this bridge."

The founder of Portland styling agency Tabiba Styles, Durosimi got her start in the beauty industry about 20 years ago. She was still launching her career when she met celebrated Portland-based R&B singer Liv Warfield. “I had decided to leave corporate [salons], ” recalls Durosimi. “Liv said, ‘Why don’t you freelance?’” Durosimi began working as Warfield’s hairstylist and makeup artist; when Warfield became a background singer for Prince in 2011, Durosimi followed

“Prince was looking for makeup artists and hairstylists,” she says. “I only had a Facebook, but he chose me and flew me to New York.” In addition to Prince, Durosimi has worked for Portland favorite Esperanza Spalding as well as major brands like Nike, Macy's, and Microsoft (and even for Portland Monthly).

Tickets to Bloom are available for $30 per day or $50 for a weekend pass. Beauty classes only seat 20 people and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but vendors are available throughout the day to give tips on natural hair, makeup trends, and wellness. Who knows—maybe you’ll even get the inside scoop on Prince’s makeup regimen.

Bloom Beauty Summit

Sat–Sun, Sept 23–24, Aloft Portland Airport at Cascade Station, $30–50

Filed under
Beauty
Show Comments

Related Content

STYLE

Meet Four Portland Designers Blazing the Trail of Plus Size Fashion

07/12/2016 By Eden Dawn Photography by Christopher Dibble Styled by Abibat Durosimi

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

09/13/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Everyday Activism

You Can Now Support Homeless LGBTQ Youth by Washing Your Hair

03/28/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Body Talk

Treat Yo’self to Cruelty-Free Body Care with The Compassionate Chick’s Guide to DIY Beauty

08/19/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Dining Guide

17 Portland Restaurants with Stellar Wine Lists

09/13/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

Downtown Portland Has a New Pizza Go-To

09/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Word of Mouth

Jose Luis de Cossio Blew Up His Ceviche Hot Spot Paiche. Now What?

09/13/2017 By Karen Brooks

Savor

From Tongue to Testicles, Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino Cooks the Nasty Bits

09/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Comedy

Comedian Jim Norton on How He Got Robert DeNiro to Spank Him

09/18/2017 By Marty Patail

Storytelling

Women's Storytelling Series Brings Together Activists, Athletes, and Authors

09/14/2017 By Kayla Brock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 14–17

09/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This October

09/13/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

09/13/2017 By Leah Sottile

News & City Life

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Architecture

Under Armour Finally Unveils Its New Portland HQ

09/14/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

09/13/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The Shakedown

Is Halloween Really All It's Cracked Up to Be?

09/13/2017 By Marty Patail

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

09/13/2017 By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

09/13/2017 By Chuck Thompson

Travel & Outdoors

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

09/13/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

09/13/2017 By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

09/13/2017 By Chuck Thompson

Style & Shopping

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Fall Fashion

True West: Fall Fashion Harks Back to Oregon's Early Days

09/13/2017 Styled by Eden Dawn Photography by Christopher Dibble

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

09/13/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy October with These Local Wellness Events

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

09/13/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Architecture

Under Armour Finally Unveils Its New Portland HQ

09/14/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Big City Lights

These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland

09/13/2017 By Marty Patail

Architecture

A High-Design RV Park Comes to Coos Bay

09/13/2017 By Geoff Nudelman

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe