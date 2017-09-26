  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Men’s Fashion

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

The two-year-old N Williams barbershop combines a welcoming bar-like vibe with serious styling talent.

By Kayla Brock 9/26/2017 at 9:52am

Img 7641 lobm2l

Putting the clippers away at Cloak & Dagger.

Image: Courtesy Cloak & Dagger

As with many good ideas, Portland natives Erik Meyer and Joel Morton hatched their idea for a barbershop over a few beers.

“We saw what it looked like that night. We talked for probably five hours about if we were going to start a business together and if so, what does it look like, what does it feel like?" Meyer says on the notion of combining community and male grooming. “We just built a place where we wanted to spend time and wanted to be a part of.”

Img 7636 obptpl

Image: Courtesy Cloak & Dagger

In 2015, Cloak & Dagger—the name is a nod to the evening meetings and secrecy behind their plans—opened its doors on North Williams. The dark interior, long sleek bar with rows of hanging bulbs, and wooden stools make it seem more speakeasy than traditional salon. Customers can show up early and play a game of pool or sit at the long wooden table, which boasts Oregon's state seal carved on top, to sip a whiskey and relax.

Two years in, it was deemed Portland's Best Barbershop in Willamette Week’s reader poll. 

“I was the first one to ever get a haircut there,” says Alex Rivera, who rushed to Cloak & Dagger to get a haircut before his wedding day. “The grand opening was a day or two days later, and it was an emergency. I called Joel and Joel was like, we don’t have lights on but we’ll make it work, we have our iPhones. It was a huge favor and a huge relief.”

Rivera now considers himself a client for life. "It’s one of those shops where I can go in, sit in any chair, and trust anybody to cut my hair," he says. "I feel confident that they are going to do a good job.”

But it's not about just presentation, say the charismatic 32-year-old co-owners. They also wanted to achieve a sense of family and passion among their nine male and female barbers—many tattoo-clad—and customers. “We have all types of people that come into our shop, and that’s one thing that I think is beautiful," Meyer says. "It’s our goal to make it somewhere where everyone feels accepted. They can feel like they are a part of something cool.”

Filed under
Beauty, Style Spotlight, North Portland
Show Comments

Related Content

Film

A Riverside Moviehouse Breathes on the Embers of Portland's Film Underground

09/13/2017 By Fiona McCann

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Entertaining

You, Too, Can Make the Pierogi of Portland Punk Legend and Lore

09/13/2017 By Liz Crain Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Eat & Drink

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

4:04pm By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

The People’s Pig to Fire Up Second Location on E Burnside

9:10am By Karen Brooks

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

News & City Life

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

4:04pm By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

4:04pm By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe